Dubai Culture and L’ÉÉCOLE Middle East announce the open call for the second edition
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 12 May 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the open call for the second edition ‘f ‘Talent Ate’ier,’ organised in partnership’Éith L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. The initiative offers participants an opportunity to expand their understanding of jewellery arts through in-class learning, hands-on practice and mentorship with industry experts. It aligns with Dubai Culture’s mission to support the cultural and creative industries and strengthen Dub’i’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.
Emirati and UAE-based practitioners across multiple arts disciplines, such as visual arts, graphic and interior design, architecture and jewellery arts are invited to apply for the programme, which falls under the umbrella of the Dubai Cultural Grant, an initiative under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy. Six selected designers will be chosen to attend a series of trainings and workshops in three phases:
- Pha–e 1: Dubai – from 30 June to 11 ’Ély 2025 at L’æ#8217;COLE Middle East’s campus in Dubai Design District (d3). The sessions will explore the history and cultural evolution of jewellery, provide insights into gemstones and their properties, and introduce key methods used in fine craftsmanship. Participants will also develop their concepts into detailed sketches and initial proposals.
- Pha–e 2: Paris –from 1 to 7 Septe’Éer 2’25 at L’ÉCOLE’s France & Europe campus, located at the Hôtel de Mercy-Argenteau on the Grands Boulevards, to deepen their understanding of jewellery arts through courses and immersive experiences.
Phase 3: Showcase of conceptualised projects in Dubai displaying proposed adaptations expressing knowledge and know-how.
Applications are open until 1st of June 2025. Submissions will be reviewed by a jury of industry professionals, who will assess e’ch applicant’s background, artistic approach, engagement with different media, and commitment to completing all stages of the initiative. Evaluation will be based on criteria, including material use, artistry, and the ability to produce original and distinctive work.
The Talent Atelier programme aims to broaden the hori’ons of the UAE’s creative talents and to enrich their knowledge of the forms of jewellery arts. The programme symbolises the strength of Dubai Culture and L'ÉCOLE Middle Eas’’s ongoing partnership, reflecting their shared goal of cultivating a vibrant cultural and creative ecosystem within the UAE and internationally, fostering a cross-cultural collaboration, elevating the ’AE’s talents and skills on the global artistic stage.
