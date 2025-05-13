403
Rapid growth in sports traffic and 400+ participating teams - the Golden Boomerang Awards 2025 results.
(MENAFN- boomerang) The Golden Boomerang Awards 2025, a global affiliate traffic tournament hosted by Boomerang Partners, has officially concluded after three thrilling months of intense competition. From February 3 to May 11, the tournament brought hundreds of affiliate teams across two dynamic leaderboards: Sports betting and Casino.
Boomerang shared some impressive numbers and results from the tournament:
● Over 400 affiliate teams from around the world participated (last year, 226)
● The share of sports traffic to the Boomerang portfolio brands increased by 39% during the competition;
● Sports traffic attracted to the active segment during the competition remained at 86%;
● The top sports event during the contest period was the Champions League semi-final match between Barcelona and Inter;
● During the same period, the top game on the casino leaderboard was the Sugar Rush 1000 slot.
In addition to awards in 11 categories (these will be awarded to the winners in May at a special ceremony), Golden Boomerang Awards 2025 participants competed for exclusive prizes in monthly drawings. There were a total of four such drawings:
● Month 1 winner — RevPanda. They attended AC Milan vs Inter.
● Month 2 winner — HighRoller Gaming. The prize was a trip to F1.
● Month 3 winner — Boring Seo. The Boomerang Partners team will fulfil their wish.
Boomerang also held a special competition as part of GBA 2025. It was timed to coincide with the Champions League semi-finals. The winner was team FUMMA, which will receive the coveted ‘Home Stadium Fan’ VIP experience.
With the competition closed, the Top 30 affiliate teams are receiving official invitations to an exclusive award ceremony and networking event at the legendary San Siro Stadium in Milan. As the Official Regional Betting Partner of AC Milan, Boomerang Partners is proud to host the winners in true Italian style — with a show-stopping evening that combines recognition, entertainment, and football heritage. At the center of the celebration will be Andrea Pirlo, football icon and AC Milan legend, who will personally present the award nominations to the top-performing teams.
More details about the final event and winners will follow soon.
About Boomerang
Boomerang Partners is a rapidly growing global brand offering a wide range of services. Boomerang is the Official Regional Betting Partner of AC Milan and collaborates with women’s football star and influencer Alisha Lehmann. In 2024, it launched the inaugural Golden Boomerang Awards 2024, the first annual global affiliate tournament. Boomerang Partners’ betting segment surged 5x, and gambling — 2x in 2024. Its affiliate program demonstrated a 120% increase in partners, and the number of sports betting offers surged more than 6 times. Six new products were launched by Boomerang in 2024, which contributed to an almost 1.5-fold increase in product users.
Boomerang’s portfolio contains 15+ gambling brands, including sportsbooks. They cover over 35 GEOs and offer a wide range of betting options with favorable odds. These products provide personalized bonuses and 24/7 multilingual support.
