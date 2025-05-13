Trump To Receive $400 Million 'Flying Palace' Gift From Qatar As New Air Force One

On the eve of Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf, U.S. media reports suggest the president Trump is expected to receive a luxury Boeing 747-8 aircraft from Qatar's royal family. Estimated at $400 million, the aircraft is reportedly intended to serve as a future Air Force One during Trump's second term, should he return to office. The jet will be transferred to a Trump-affiliated foundation in 2029.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the aircraft-dubbed“Palace in the Sky”-will be modified with advanced military-grade systems suitable for presidential travel. Trump inspected the plane during a private February visit at West Palm Beach International Airport. Legal experts have raised concerns, noting the U.S. Constitution forbids federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments without Congressional approval.

Despite legal ambiguities, the White House and the Department of Justice argue the gift is lawful because it is not made to Trump personally but to a federal institution. Trump's previous administration had ordered two new Air Force One planes, but delays may postpone their delivery until 2035, prompting Trump to request assistance from Elon Musk to expedite the process.

Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE this week to discuss a range of commercial and security agreements. Reports suggest multiple billion-dollar deals may be finalized. Meanwhile, Eric Trump, his son and executive VP of the Trump Organization, is expanding the family's real estate ventures in the region, including luxury developments in Qatar and Dubai.

The Trump Organization's business footprint in the Middle East is rapidly expanding. The family owns a golf course in Dubai, a residential tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a massive $4 billion golf and residential complex under construction on government land in Oman. Don Jr. is also expected to travel to Qatar for potential financial deals.

The growing intersection of Trump's political influence and private business interests in the Gulf raises fresh ethical and diplomatic questions. Analysts like Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute suggest Gulf states see brand affiliation with Trump as a path to favor with a possible future administration.

The White House has dismissed suggestions of conflict of interest, stating Trump has“personally lost wealth due to his presidency.” However, with the lines increasingly blurred between diplomacy and business, scrutiny is expected to intensify as Trump deepens ties with powerful Gulf monarchies.

