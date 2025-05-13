UK Tightens Citizenship Rules: 10-Year Residency Now Required

The British government has announced a significant overhaul of its immigration and citizenship policies, proposing that migrants must reside in the UK for at least ten years before becoming eligible for citizenship. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that residency in the UK is a“privilege, not a right.”

The new policy, which doubles the current five-year residency requirement, includes exceptions for individuals who have made a“substantial contribution” to the British economy or society. Professionals such as nurses, engineers, AI specialists, and other high-skilled workers may qualify for an expedited path to permanent residency.

A key element of the plan is the extension of English language requirements to all adult dependents for the first time. The reforms will be formally introduced ahead of the release of the“White Paper on Immigration,” aimed at curbing overall net migration.

According to Sky News, the reforms are designed to signal a decisive break from past approaches. Starmer is expected to stress the need for immigrants to integrate and contribute meaningfully, saying the new framework will lead to“lower net migration, higher skills, and stronger support for British workers.”

The changes come amid growing public pressure on the government to address both legal and illegal migration, particularly in light of the rise in popularity of the Reform UK Party.

Under the current system, migrants can apply for permanent residency after five years, and for citizenship 12 months later. In 2024, 162,000 people were granted permanent residency, while 270,000 were naturalized as citizens-an increase of nearly one-third from the previous year.

The proposed model, referred to as“contribution-based citizenship,” aims to reward individuals who pay higher taxes or serve in priority sectors. The Home Office is also considering fast-track options for community leaders and other public contributors.

While the specifics are still under review and will be subject to public consultation later this year, the overarching goal is to tie citizenship eligibility more closely to economic and social contributions, rather than just time spent in the country.

Experts remain skeptical about the short-term impact of the changes, but the UK government sees this as a necessary shift to promote integration, accountability, and to ensure that migration benefits both the migrant and host society.

