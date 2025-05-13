Global Fund Delegation Visits Afghanistan After 7 Years

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has announced that a delegation from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria visited Afghanistan for the first time since 2018. The visit marks a significant step toward reinvigorating global health collaborations in the country.

In a statement released on Monday, May 12, UNAMA highlighted that the delegation reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting programs combating HIV/AIDS and malaria in Afghanistan. The Global Fund delegation also conducted a visit to medical supply warehouses to assess logistical and operational capacity.

The delegation praised the efforts and achievements of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in delivering essential health services under challenging conditions. They noted the importance of continued international cooperation in combating communicable diseases amid Afghanistan's fragile healthcare landscape.

This high-level visit comes at a time when Afghanistan remains heavily burdened by diseases such as tuberculosis (TB). In March 2025, Taliban-appointed deputy minister for health services, Abdul Wali Haqqani, cited World Health Organization data indicating approximately 75,000 TB infections annually in Afghanistan.

Despite political and humanitarian challenges, the Global Fund remains one of the largest contributors to disease-specific aid in Afghanistan. It has invested over $500 million in health programs in the country since 2003, according to Global Fund records.

Health experts stress that sustained international support is crucial to preventing a resurgence of deadly diseases. Without continued funding, efforts to control malaria, TB, and HIV could be severely disrupted, putting millions at risk.

UNAMA has called on international partners to maintain and expand their support for Afghanistan's health system, emphasizing that protecting public health is a shared global responsibility that transcends political change.

