Over 5 Million Methadone Tablets Seized In Western Afghanistan's Nimroz

Authorities in Nimroz province have reported the seizure of over five million methadone tablets, which were stored in a garage in the city of Zaranj. These drugs were intended for smuggling.

Mawlawi Faiz Mohammad Faizani, the director of the Drug Control Department in Nimroz, confirmed that the tablets, totaling more than 5.7 million, were intercepted by relevant authorities, preventing their illegal trafficking.

The methadone tablets were found in a garage in the Sisitan area of Zaranj. One suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with the case.

Methadone is a medication commonly used in the treatment of opioid addiction, such as heroin. However, its illegal use as a recreational drug has become a significant public health threat in some countries.

Nimroz province, due to its border location, is a key transit point for drug trafficking. The area is known for being a strategic route for smuggling drugs.

These seizures are part of the broader global fight against illegal drug trade. The interception of such large quantities of drugs is crucial in reducing the illicit drug supply.

The number of drug addicts in Afghanistan is estimated to be in the millions. According to various reports, the country has one of the highest rates of drug addiction in the world, with estimates ranging from 2.5 million to 3 million people affected by drug use.

This includes both the use of opiates like heroin and the abuse of other substances such as methadone, which is used in addiction treatment but is sometimes misused illegally. The situation remains a major public health challenge for the country.

