Barcelona Defeats Real Madrid For 4Th Time This Season

In the 35th week of Spain's La Liga competition, Barcelona faced off against Real Madrid at the Montjuïc Stadium. Barcelona emerged victorious, securing a 4-3 win in a thrilling encounter.

Reports indicate that Real Madrid started the match with intense pressure, with high hopes for a win. Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead early, scoring twice in the 5th and 14th minutes, giving them a 2-0 lead. However, Barcelona quickly responded and turned the game around by the end of the first half.

By halftime, Barcelona had scored four goals, with Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha (twice) contributing to the remarkable comeback. The game shifted dramatically, leaving Real Madrid stunned and trailing at the break.

In the second half, Real Madrid fought to regain control of the game. In the 70th minute, Mbappé completed his hat-trick with a quick counter-attack, assisted by Vinícius Júnior. Despite his individual achievement, Mbappé's hat-trick was bittersweet as Real Madrid could not prevent the loss.

In the final moments of the game, Barcelona's Fermín López scored a fifth goal, but it was disallowed. The match concluded with a 4-3 victory for Barcelona, who now hold a seven-point lead over Real Madrid with only three games left in the season.

With this result, Barcelona is in a strong position to secure the La Liga title, and the title race is nearly decided, with only a few matches remaining.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram