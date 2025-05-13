Afghanevac: Ending Afghan TPS Is A Betrayal Of US Promises

Shawn VanDiver, President of AfghanEvac, has strongly criticized the U.S. government's decision to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan nationals. He described the move as a“betrayal” of those who risked their lives for the United States and trusted its promises.

In an official statement, VanDiver said,“This decision is not rooted in reality, but in politics. Afghanistan remains under Taliban control, with no functioning asylum system. Assassinations, arbitrary arrests, and widespread human rights abuses-especially against women and ethnic minorities-persist.”

He warned that the decision would not enhance U.S. security, but would instead tear families apart, destabilize lives, and erode America's remaining moral credibility on the global stage.

VanDiver emphasized that AfghanEvac and many other advocacy groups are prepared to fight the decision through legal action, lobbying in Congress, and mobilizing public opinion.“We will do everything in our power to oppose this,” he stated.

This reaction follows the announcement by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who said the TPS program for Afghans would officially end on July 12. The status had protected thousands of Afghans from deportation following the fall of Kabul in 2021.

Secretary Noem claimed the decision was made due to“improved security conditions” in Afghanistan. She also referenced ongoing investigations into alleged fraud and national security concerns involving some TPS holders.

The TPS designation was originally introduced under President Joe Biden's administration as a humanitarian safeguard for Afghans fleeing political and security turmoil after the U.S. withdrawal.

Critics argue that conditions in Afghanistan remain unsafe, with the Taliban suppressing dissent, restricting women's rights, and engaging in systematic persecution. Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have documented ongoing abuses.

As of now, more than 11,000 Afghans in the U.S. are under TPS. Advocacy groups are urging the Trump administration to reconsider the decision, warning that deporting vulnerable individuals to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan could have life-threatening consequences.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram