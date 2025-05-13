403
KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERTISE FOR THE SPORT OF TOMORROW, THE TRAINING CHALLENGE OF RIMINIWELLNESS 2025
(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) • First Forum on Sport and Sustainability: national and international policies, impact measurement.
• Advanced training for trainers, managers, and operators, featuring intensive courses, technical workshops, and regulatory updates.
• Spotlight on industry growth and development, new business models, international trends, and market research
Rimini (Italy), 9 May 2025 – RiminiWellness, Italian Exhibition Group's event dedicated to fitness, wellness, and sports, returns to Rimini Expo Centre from May 29 to June 1. This year's focus is on training, a strategic lever for tackling environmental, economic, and cultural transitions and driving the industry's evolution. In a world where the fitness industry is increasingly intertwined with health, quality of life, and sustainable innovation, this edition offers an unprecedented training programme for trainers, entrepreneurs, institutional stakeholders, and investors.
INTRODUCING THE FIRST FORUM ON SPORT AND SUSTAINABILITY
RiminiWellness 2025 champions a new paradigm, where sport is a powerful ally in driving ecological transition, social well-being, and increasingly ethical and forward-looking governance. On the afternoon of the opening day, the Sport and Sustainability Forum – The challenge to win the future will make its debut, with Undersecretary for the Environment, Claudio Barbaro, kicking off the event in a video message, followed by presentations from Niclas Svenningsen, Mitigation Manager for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), on sports in the 2030 Agenda, Silvia Marrara, head of the sports diplomacy office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), and Simona Azzolini, alumna and Milan anchor of the Institute for Leadership in Sustainability at the University of Cambridge. The Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation will present its sustainability policies for the Winter Games. Giampiero Pastore, head of the CONI Institute of Sports Medicine and Science, will outline strategies for sustainable sports, and Leonardo Ghiraldini, Evolution Guide of Nativa, will discuss the opportunities sports offer for generating shared value. The Institute for Sports and Cultural Credit and Assosport, represented by President Alessio Cremonese, will also be present as partners of RiminiWellness. Additionally, Lorenzo Marzoli, Director of Sports in the Territories of Sport and Health, will highlight the social impact of sports. The national coordinator of the Healthy Cities Network Project, Francesco Caroli, will also join in, offering his insights on the role of public administration in promoting sustainable sports. The event will conclude with a round table discussion, featuring Italian Sports Promotion Bodies such as ASI, ANIF, UISP, OPES, CSI, and ACS. The Forum, moderated by Luigi Monfredi, is a result of the experience and endorsement of Ecomondo - the international event on green transition and circular economy by Italian Exhibition Group, and Ecopneus, a consortium company for the recycling of used tires, which is also represented in the panel.
FITNESS AND BUSINESS: STRATEGY IS THE KEY TO BUILDING THE FUTURE
Friday will mark the inaugural Fitness Franchising Day, a deep dive into the development of a franchising system in Italy and investments in the fitness industry. This event is in partnership with Affilya, a leading organiser of B2B events in the franchising world. Topics will include real estate with CBRE, finance with KPMG, Mikro Kapital, Banco BPM, and Atlas SGR, sports investment funds, and one-on-one meetings with brands like Fit & Go, Your Personal Trainer, Solo Lei, 20 Training Lab, Crunch, and Fitness Park. Next up will be a double appointment with REX Roundtables, featuring Michele Simone (AllFit) and Andrea Bagnacani (Eden Sport e Salute) discussing emerging trends and strategies for a solid and sustainable fitness business. Alexandru Lascar (StayFitGym) and Anthony Barquisseau (Genae & Gymob) will highlight the international landscape, innovative formats, effective leadership, and winning models to guide clubs in the global market.
EXCLUSIVE ADVANCED TRAINING FOR SPORT MANAGERS AND TRAINERS
Technical knowledge is transformed into hands-on experience through a comprehensive training programme designed for personal trainers, coaches, and instructors. ELAV presents the “Train to Dominate, Not Just Survive” cycle, designed for those seeking to excel and confidently tackle the industry's new challenges. ISSA Europe presents a special edition of the CFT Course – Certified Fitness Trainer, focusing on fundamental topics such as applied biomechanics, functional progressions, posture, and mobility, offering intensive training. The Italian Fitness Federation (FIF) brings a unique offering to the fair, featuring hands-on masterclasses, seminars, and workshops led by qualified instructors. Among the highlights, the National Conference “Successful Gyms” returns, designed for fitness centre owners and managers. The conference focuses on a management model to boost profitability, featuring testimonials from entrepreneurs who have successfully implemented this method. ANIF - National Association of Sports and Fitness Facilities will host meetings focused on managerial management, regulatory updates, and post-reform opportunities, featuring partners such as Technogym, Athletis, Balance Body, FONSPORT, and many others. Finally, APPI - the Italian Pilates Professionals Association - will bring free Mat work and Pilates lessons with equipment to the stage, along with talks on crucial topics for industry professionals.
GENERAL STATES OF FITNESS AND WELLNESS: SPORT AS A STRATEGIC DRIVER FOR THE FUTURE
The General States of Fitness and Wellness return focusing 100% on business, featuring two in-depth sessions on investments and trends. On Thursday morning, Italian capital, foreign investment, and new expansions will be discussed with Luca Amedeo Masobello (VAM Investments), Samuele Frosio (RSG Group), Riccardo Turri (Starpool), and Mario Barbosa (GoFit). On Friday afternoon, Corporate Wellness opportunities for gyms, fitness centres, and personal trainers will be explored with Anna Zattoni (Jointly), Michele Loperfido (Wellhub), Gianfranco Minutolo (UniBocconi), and Sara Compagni (Postura da Paura). This will be followed by a focus session on Digital and Innovation with Giovanna Allegrini of Take Mi Home, Alessandro Fazio of Dr. Feel, and Nicola Tardelli of Healthy Viruoso. Friday will also feature The European House – Ambrosetti, presenting the second edition of the Sports Value Observatory, offering a “2050 - Italy on the move” outlook. The conference will feature presentations from institutional and scientific representatives, including Giovanni Capelli, Director of CNaPPS, Massimo Fabi, Emilia-Romagna's Health Policy Councillor, Alessandro Rossi, President of the Italian Society of General Practitioners and Primary Care, and Sergio Iavicoli, Director General of Prevention at the Ministry of Health. The conference will also explore the integration of fitness, nutrition, and wellness with the cross-cutting panel “Move to Live Better”. This panel will feature former Olympic champion Jury Chechi, along with the Observatory's partner brands: Matrix, Amadori, and FitActive. The FIPE - Federpesi Conference will unveil the results of the “Federpesi in the Experience of Strength Specialists” survey, conducted by Format Research, providing valuable insights for the industry's training policies. Confartigianato will present the Sport Economy Report, in collaboration with Symbola and Deloitte, under the patronage of MAECI, while Les Mills will share a market survey with IFO - International Fitness Observatory.
ABOUT RIMINIWELLNESS 2025
Date: 29 May – 1 June 2025; event type: international expo; organiser: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; recurrence: annual; edition: 19th; open to: general public and operators; info:
