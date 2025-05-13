403
Shri Leander Paes was conferred with the prestigious P C Chandra Puraskaar 2025
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 11th May 2025: The prestigious 32nd P.C. Chandra Puraskaar was conferred upon tennis legend Shri Leander Paes at a grand ceremony held on Sunday at the Science City Auditorium, Kolkata. Instituted by the P.C. Chandra Group, the award recognises exceptional achievements across diverse fields and honours the legacy of its visionary founder, Shri Purna Chandra Chandra.
The Puraskaar, carrying a tax-free honorarium of 20 lakhs, is among the most respected honours and is awarded annually on the founder’s birth anniversary. Since its inception in 1993, it has celebrated national icons including Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Ji, Veteran Singer Smt Asha Bhosle, Dr. Devi Shetty, Shri Kapil Dev, Ustad Umzad Ali Khan, Smt Marry Kom, Shri. Somanath S, among others.
This year’s recipient, Shri Leander Paes, is a global ambassador of Indian tennis with 18 Grand Slam titles and an Olympic bronze to his name. His relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly embodies the spirit of the award.
Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Uday Kumar Chandra, Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers, said“ “It is our privilege to honour Shri Leander Paes for his unmatched contributions to sport. The P.C. Chandra Puraskaar is a tribute to those who inspire greatness, and this evening stands as a reflection of our founding val”es.”
The evening also saw the presence of Chief Guest Swami Suvirananda of Ramakrishna Mission, Shri Arun Kumar Chandra, Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Group; Mr. Uday Kumar Chandra, Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers; and Mr. Abhijit Laha, Director of Chandra's Green Projects Ltd., along with members of the media, special guests, and valued customers, whose continued support remains the cornerstone of the Group's success.
About the P C Chandra Group
P.C Chandra Group is a leading Business Group from East India which began with the jewellery business and grew magnificently with time. The’Group’s interests are in jewellery, chemicals and plastic industry. Other diversifications include rubber plantations, software development, construction and housing, exports and hotels. Today, P.C. Chandra Group is a multifaceted Group that enjoys the faith of global consumers and the support of many prestigious clients. The Group is a socially responsible corporation with many CSR initiatives like the J.L. Chandra Merit Scholarship (awarding Madhyamik Examination toppers), Anuprerna (scholarship to needy students), Gyandhara (knowledge centres in colleges), Neem Banani (promoting green environment), #StopTheDrop (water conservation) among many others.
