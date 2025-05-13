Hemorrhoids Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends,

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hemorrhoids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Significant growth has been witnessed in the hemorrhoids market size over recent years. This trend is only expected to continue, with projections estimating the market's value to evolve from $2.76 billion in 2024 to $2.95 billion in 2025. This growth, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%, is primarily attributable to factors such as a rising geriatric population, increasing number of clinical trials, the escalating burden of target diseases, increased demand for surgical interventions, and the growing prevalence of hemorrhoids.

Is the Hemorrhoids Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Skimming forward, the hemorrhoids market is forecasted to experience robust growth. Projections show the market's value catapulting to $3.79 billion by 2029, delivering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This growth in the forecast period is linked to multiple factors, particularly the rising demand for over-the-counter OTC products driving the growth of the hemorrhoids market. OTC products comprise services or products that can be procured without a prescription or via direct transactions. The uptick in demand for these products is fueled by increasing consumer inclination for self-care, combined with the added benefits of convenience and cost-effectiveness. OTC products, including creams, ointments, suppositories, and wipes, play a crucial role in hemorrhoid symptom management by reducing factors like pain, itching, swelling, and inflammation.

What Drives The Hemorrhoids Market Growth?

A UK-based trade association, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain PAGB, disclosed in July 2023 that UK OTC manufacturers produced $5.55 billion £4.3 billion worth of products annually in 2022, exporting around $3.61 billion £2.8 billion internationally. This included $2.07 billion £1.6 billion of the $3.10 billion £2.4 billion produced by PAGB members. Hence, the increasing demand for over-the-counter OTC products is regarded as a crucial driver stimulating the growth of the hemorrhoids market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Hemorrhoids Market?

Major companies operating in the hemorrhoids market include Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Medline Industries Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, AMATO PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS LTD, Sklar Surgical Instruments, A.M.I. GmbH, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Privi Medical, Surkon Medical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Hemorrhoids Market?

Innovative surgical products, such as minimally invasive hemorrhoid treatments, are increasingly being developed by major companies operating in the hemorrhoid market. Such advancements are aimed at enhancing patient comfort, reducing recovery time, and improving clinical outcomes. A minimally invasive hemorrhoid treatment includes advanced medical procedures that lower tissue damage, pain, and recovery time compared to traditional hemorrhoidectomy methods. For instance, in December 2023, Medical Fintech Innovations B.V., a Netherlands-based technology company, introduced the HemWell GEN 2. This next-generation device features the Hemwellectomy procedure, a minimally invasive electrosurgical solution for hemorrhoids. This novel technique delivers patients a less painful option compared to traditional hemorrhoidectomy procedures, facilitating faster recovery and a quicker return to daily activities.

How Is The Hemorrhoids Market Segmented?

The hemorrhoids market report segments the market into:

1 By Type: Internal Hemorrhoids, External Hemorrhoids, Mixed Hemorrhoids

2 By Treatment Type: Medications, Procedures And Surgical Treatments

3 By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers ASCs, Homecare

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

And further subdivides into:

1 By Internal Hemorrhoids: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, Grade IV

2 By External Hemorrhoids: Thrombosed External Hemorrhoids, Non-Thrombosed External Hemorrhoids

3 By Mixed Hemorrhoids: Combined Internal And External Hemorrhoids, Prolapsed Hemorrhoids

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Hemorrhoids Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the hemorrhoids market. The geographical regions covered in the hemorrhoids market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

