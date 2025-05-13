The Fire Resistant Flooring Market 2025: Rising Fire-Related Incidents Driving Growth Due To Enhanced Safety Needs

Fire Resistant Flooring Global Market Report 2025

Fire Resistant Flooring Global Market Report 2025

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The growth trajectory of the fire resistant flooring market has been impressive in recent years and this upward trend is slated to continue. The market showed a remarkable growth scaling from $96.63 billion in 2024 to an expected $102.54 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. This growth can be ascribed to factors such as increasing urbanization, high demand for superior performance flooring solutions, increasing demand for fire-resistant solutions, escalating investments made into smart building infrastructure, and growing incidents of electrical short circuits.

What Does the Projection for Fire Resistant Flooring Market Look Like?

Considering the next few years, the fire resistant flooring market is all set to note a robust growth, where it is expected to reach $128.22 billion in 2029. This growth is projected at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. Market growth during this forecast period can be linked to an increasing usage of flammable materials, proliferating insurance requirements, rising safety awareness among homeowners, growing adoption rates of non-combustible flooring, and an upwards trajectory in investments in the hospitality sector.

Key market trends forecasted for the near future include noteworthy technological advancements, innovations in the realm of materials and production processes, the integration of such advanced technologies, the development of new fire-resistant materials, and intelligent fire protection system.

What's Driving the Fire Resistant Flooring Market?

Statistics showing a rising number of fire-related accidents are expected to spur the growth of the fire-resistant flooring market in the near future. Fire-related accidents involve uncontrolled fires that lead to property damage, injuries, or fatalities. The instances of such accidents are increasing due to inadequate fire safety measures, including the lack of fire-resistant building materials which results in rapid spread of fire, complicating evacuation measures, and increasing property damage and casualties. Fire-resistant flooring enhances fire safety by reducing the spread of flames and limiting heat transfer, providing an additional layer of protection and improving overall fire prevention measures. For instance, in September 2022, there were 185,437 fire-related incidents as reported by Gov, a UK-based government agency. This was a significant 28% surge compared to 145,313 incidents in the previous year. Such a surge in fire-related instances is giving an impetus to the growth of the fire-resistant flooring market.

Who Are the Major Players in Fire Resistant Flooring Market?

Key industry players within the fire-resistant flooring market include Tarkett S.A., Stonhard, Sika AG, Kemwell Group, Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Nora Systems GmbH, The Rubber Company, Floormonk, ArchiExpo, Stanley SPC Floor, Surya Click, Lamiwood Designer Floors, Sunflex Rubber Private Limited, Europine, Fireproof Flooring, Active Resin Flooring, FireCrunch, Geneva Flooring, ResinDek Xspan FR, and Forbo Holding AG.

What's Trending in the Fire Resistant Flooring Market?

Major companies involved in the fire-resistant flooring market are homing in on developing innovative fire-resistant flooring solutions using structural glass technology with a goal to enhance safety and performance across diverse commercial, residential, and public building applications. Structural glass technology comprises the usage of glass as a primary load-bearing material in construction resulting in transparent, durable, and aesthetically appealing designs for buildings and other structures. For instance, the SYSTEMGLAS Stratum, a new fire-rated walk-on glass flooring system by Promat UK Limited - a UK-based fire-resistant glazing specialist - was launched in June 2022. It combines structural glass with either EI30 or EI60 fire protection level, offering up to 60 minutes of insulation and integrity making it an ideal solution for both commercial and residential applications.

How Is the Fire-Resistant Flooring Market Segmented ?

The fire-resistant flooring market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Vinyl Fire Resistant Flooring, Carpet Tiles with Fire Resistance, Ceramic Fire Resistant Flooring, Rubber Fire Resistant Flooring

2 By Type Of System: Stand-Alone Systems, Integrated Systems

3 By Sensor Technology: Digital Cameras, High-Speed Cameras, Charge-Coupled Device CCD Sensors, Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor CMOS Sensors

4 By Software Solutions: Data Acquisition Software, Image Processing Software, Flow Analysis Software, Visualization Software

5 By Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Biomedical, Energy, Environmental Studies

Subsegments:

1 By Vinyl Fire Resistant Flooring: Homogeneous Vinyl Flooring, Heterogeneous Vinyl Flooring, Luxury Vinyl Tiles LVT, Vinyl Composite Tiles VCT

2 By Carpet Tiles with Fire Resistance: Nylon Carpet Tiles, Polyester Carpet Tiles, Polypropylene Carpet Tiles, Wool Carpet Tiles

3 By Ceramic Fire Resistant Flooring: Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Unglazed Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Mosaic Tiles

4 By Rubber Fire Resistant Flooring: Sheet Rubber Flooring, Tile Rubber Flooring, Recycled Rubber Flooring, Synthetic Rubber Flooring

Regional Outlook of the Fire Resistant Flooring Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region within the fire-resistant flooring market. The regions included in the fire-resistant flooring market report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

