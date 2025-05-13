Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mumbai On Yellow Alert! IMD Warns Against Downpours In Thane, Raigad And Palghar Till May 14 Watch

Mumbai On Yellow Alert! IMD Warns Against Downpours In Thane, Raigad And Palghar Till May 14 Watch


2025-05-13 01:17:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai rains: The financial capital woke up to light rains on Tuesday morning amid yellow alert for pre-monsoon showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for Thane, Raigad and Palghar till Wednesday, May 14.

Video footage from Ghatkopar shows light rain in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

Director of IMD Mumbai Shubhangi Bhute said,“There is a low-level trough which has caused discontinuity of wind patterns. These are favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon in Andaman by May 13, and a possibility of rain in Kerala by May 28,” HT reported.

MENAFN13052025007365015876ID1109540624

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search