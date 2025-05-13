Mumbai On Yellow Alert! IMD Warns Against Downpours In Thane, Raigad And Palghar Till May 14 Watch

Director of IMD Mumbai Shubhangi Bhute said,“There is a low-level trough which has caused discontinuity of wind patterns. These are favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon in Andaman by May 13, and a possibility of rain in Kerala by May 28,” HT reported.

