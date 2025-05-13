Alia Bhatt's Heartfelt Tribute To Indian Soldiers Angers Social Media, 'Just A Cover-Up'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt message for Indian soldiers. The post comes after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor .

The Bollywood actress shared a note written at 8:58 am on May 13.

“The last few nights have felt... different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days we've felt that stillness,” the note says.

“That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table. We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger,” continues the note.

“While most of us are tucked into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives,” the note further says.

“And that reality... it does something to you. Because you realise this isn't just bravery. It's sacrifice. And behind every uniform is a mother who hasn't slept either. A mother who knows her child is facing a night not of lullabies, but of uncertainty. Of tension. Of silence that can shatter in an instant,” Alia Bhatt says in her tribute.

Alia Bhatt says in her post that she thought about the mothers of those soldiers,“On Sunday we celebrated Mother's Day. And while flowers were being handed out and hugs were exchanged, I couldn't help but think of the mothers who raised heroes and carry that quiet pride with just a little more steel in their spine.”

“We mourn the lives that have been lost, soldiers who will never come home, whose names are now etched in the soul of this country. May their families find strength in the nation's gratitude,” Bhatt continues.

“So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace. And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears,” Bhatt says.

“Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind,” the Raazi actress concludes.

Karan Johar was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to react to the Instagram post. He shared red-heart emojis.

“Thank you for speaking up! Thank you for being the first Indian celeb. now everyone will copy and agree. coming from someone who was made fun of her gk to one today with such high EQ is such a delight,” reacted one social media user.

Another wrote,“Now whole Bollywood would be posting.”

However, not many was impressed. Many believed the post came too late.

Angry social media reactions

TV presenter Ridhima Bhatnagar wrote,“Woken up a week later.”

“You failed to stand with country during tough times. This post is just a cover-up now!” reacted one user.

“When the media hyped about you all people keeping quiet, then you realised to express the support for your country,” came from another.

“Too early to speak up,” another wrote in apparent sarcasm.

Another user commented,“Anyone can make big statements while sitting in luxury. If you're made to stand at the border even for an hour, you won't be able to bear it. Keep the acting limited to movies.”

“Why you guys can't post anything against Pakistan because you may lose your fan base,” came another reply.

“The post is yours, but the words are from your PR. No specification of the country who supports terrorist openly,” another user reacted.