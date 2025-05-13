Kuros Biosciences To Share Latest Magnetos™ Market Impact And Strategic Priorities At Capital Market Day In Zürich
About MagnetOs
MagnetOsTM is a bone graft like no other: thanks to its NeedleGripTM surface technology, it grows bone even in soft tissues.‡10 This surface technology provides traction for our body's vitally important 'pro-healing' immune cells (M2 macrophages).†§4,10 This in turn, unlocks previously untapped potential to stimulate stem cells – and form new bone throughout the graft.†¶11-13 The growing body of science behind NeedleGrip is called osteoimmunology. But for surgeons and their patients it means one thing: a more predictable fusion.†#4
Indications Statement
Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.
About Kuros Biosciences
Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across four continents. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words“will” or“expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.
* Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.1
† Results from in vitro or in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit In large animal models.
§ MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA as an osteoinductive bone graft.
¶ For a 510(k)-cleared synthetic bone graft.
# MagnetOs has been proven to generate more predictable fusions than two commercially available alternatives in an ovine model of posterolateral fusion.
1 . Stempels, et al. Spine. 2024;49(19):1323-1331. 2 . Van Dijk, LA. 24th SGS Annual Meeting (Swiss Society of Spinal Surgery). Basel, Switzerland. Aug 2024. 3. Berman, et al. Int J Spine Surg. 2017;11(4):29. 4 . Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73. 5 . Van Dijk, et al. J Immunol Regen Med. 2023;19:100070. 6 . Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Granules (US). 7 . Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Putty (US). 8 . Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Easypack Putty (US). 9 . Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Flex Matrix (US). 10 . Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73. 11 . Van Dijk, et al. JOR Spine. 2018;e1039. 12 . Van Dijk, et al. J Biomed Mater Res. Part B: Appl Biomater. 2019;107(6):2080-2090. 13 . Van Dijk, et al. Clin Spine Surg. 2019;33(6):E276-E287.
