Hourglass Introduces Veil Hydrating Skin Tint For The Ultimate Dewy Glow
INTRODUCING: VEIL HYDRATING SKIN TINT
Hourglass Cosmetics has launched the Veil Hydrating Skin Tint across the GCC, available exclusively at Sephora Middle East - the only skin tint clinically proven to instantly boost hydration.
What it is:
A lightweight, skincare-infused tint that delivers all-day hydration and a dewy, sheer glow. Clinically proven to boost moisture levels by 52%, it melts into skin to smooth, plump, and perfect with 94% naturally derived ingredients.
Key Benefits:
-
Instantly boosts hydration by 52%
All-day wear with a radiant, sheer finish
Visibly smooths and plumps skin
Vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic
Available in 18 flexible shades
Hero Ingredients:
Hyaluronic Acid, Plant-Based Squalene, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, and a naturally derived Rambutan blend.
Veil Hydrating Skin Tint is now available exclusively at Sephora Middle East and online at sephora .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment