Hourglass Introduces Veil Hydrating Skin Tint For The Ultimate Dewy Glow

INTRODUCING: VEIL HYDRATING SKIN TINT

Hourglass Cosmetics has launched the Veil Hydrating Skin Tint across the GCC, available exclusively at Sephora Middle East - the only skin tint clinically proven to instantly boost hydration.

What it is:

A lightweight, skincare-infused tint that delivers all-day hydration and a dewy, sheer glow. Clinically proven to boost moisture levels by 52%, it melts into skin to smooth, plump, and perfect with 94% naturally derived ingredients.

Key Benefits:



Instantly boosts hydration by 52%

All-day wear with a radiant, sheer finish

Visibly smooths and plumps skin

Vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic Available in 18 flexible shades

Hero Ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid, Plant-Based Squalene, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, and a naturally derived Rambutan blend.

Veil Hydrating Skin Tint is now available exclusively at Sephora Middle East and online at sephora .