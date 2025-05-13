Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Hourglass Introduces Veil Hydrating Skin Tint For The Ultimate Dewy Glow


2025-05-13 01:15:18
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

INTRODUCING: VEIL HYDRATING SKIN TINT
Hourglass Cosmetics has launched the Veil Hydrating Skin Tint across the GCC, available exclusively at Sephora Middle East - the only skin tint clinically proven to instantly boost hydration.

What it is:
A lightweight, skincare-infused tint that delivers all-day hydration and a dewy, sheer glow. Clinically proven to boost moisture levels by 52%, it melts into skin to smooth, plump, and perfect with 94% naturally derived ingredients.

Key Benefits:

  • Instantly boosts hydration by 52%
  • All-day wear with a radiant, sheer finish
  • Visibly smooths and plumps skin
  • Vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic
  • Available in 18 flexible shades

Hero Ingredients:
Hyaluronic Acid, Plant-Based Squalene, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, and a naturally derived Rambutan blend.

Veil Hydrating Skin Tint is now available exclusively at Sephora Middle East and online at sephora .

