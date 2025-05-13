Ukrainian Forces Destroy Enemy Infantry, Cannons And Fortifications In Kramatorsk Sector
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces provided details of the operation on Telegram and shared a relevant video.
"In one of the frontline sectors, our assault brigade forces conducted a precise and coordinated attack on enemy troops and equipment. The operation effectively targeted several critical components of the occupiers' combat structure, including manpower, artillery pieces, fortifications, vehicles, and communications," the statement said.
As a result of the operation, Ukrainian forces eliminated enemy infantry positioned in shelters and strongholds, destroyed mobile communications equipment, and neutralized a motorcycle used for rapid transport of fighters and supplies.
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade used a drone to locate and eliminate a concentration of Russian troops in the Kupiansk sector
Photo credit: AFU General Staff, illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment