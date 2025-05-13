Ukrainian Forces Destroy Enemy Infantry, Cannons And Fortifications In Kramatorsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Kyiv Brigade successfully destroyed Russian artillery, fortifications, mobile communications equipment, and infantry in the Kramatorsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces provided details of the operation on Telegram and shared a relevant video.

"In one of the frontline sectors, our assault brigade forces conducted a precise and coordinated attack on enemy troops and equipment. The operation effectively targeted several critical components of the occupiers' combat structure, including manpower, artillery pieces, fortifications, vehicles, and communications," the statement said.

As a result of the operation, Ukrainian forces eliminated enemy infantry positioned in shelters and strongholds, destroyed mobile communications equipment, and neutralized a motorcycle used for rapid transport of fighters and supplies.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade used a drone to locate and eliminate a concentration of Russian troops in the Kupiansk sector

Photo credit: AFU General Staff, illustrative