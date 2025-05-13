Russian Forces Launch 454 Attacks Across 14 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Russian forces conducted five airstrikes on Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipole, and Chervone," Fedorov wrote.
Additionally, 255 UAVs of various types targeted Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.Read also: Drone hits logging vehicle in Sumy
Eight rocket attacks struck Zhovta Krucha, Lobkove, Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka.
Russian forces also launched 186 artillery strikes on Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
Authorities received 22 reports of damage to apartments, private homes, outbuildings, and vehicles. Fortunately, no civilian casualties were reported.
As reported by Ukrinform, an enemy drone attacked a vehicle in the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
