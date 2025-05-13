Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Rare Bourbon Raffle To Bring Free Concerts To Parks And Schools

The KSO plays at the bandshell in Devou Park, Covington

The 2024 release of the complete vertical flight of Old Rip and Pappy Van Winkle Bourbons

The 2024 5-Bottle Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

KSO free Summer concerts on the lawn tie a variety of culture and entertainment, to family fun and memory-making via the distilled spirits of Kentucky.

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will hold its Annual Rare Bourbon Raffle on May 17 to help fund free concerts in Devou and Tower Parks this Summer (July - August). Great neighbor and long-time supporter - The Party Source - has donated a 6-bottle set (2024 release) of Old Rip & Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, a 5-bottle Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, as well as 28 rare and pricey bourbons for the KSO's annual fundraiser. These raffles help fund the KSO's free education outreach concerts for 260 regional schools, and free, family-friendly park concerts, which have become a Summer tradition over 30 years.The November 2024 release of Old Rip & Pappy Van Winkle yielded more 20 & 23 yrs, but fewer Rye than 2023, yet the complete“vertical set” still remains hard to find in 2025. Tickets are $100 per chance and limited to 750. One winner will be drawn on Saturday night, May 17th at 9:00 p.m. to win all six bottles.A second tasty raffle will be held for the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection - George T. Stagg (15 yr), Sazerac Rye (18 yr), W.L. Weller (12 yr), T.H. Handy (6yr) and Eagle Rare (17 yr) - Tickets are $50 and limited to 900 chances (100 fewer than last year).A third raffle brings back the KSO's 20 Bourbons / 20 Winners. Hard to find and rare bourbons and lots include: Weller Antique, Full Proof & 12 year CYPB (3 bottle set), King of Kentucky (16 yr), Col. E.H. Taylor Single Barrel (Uncut), 13th Colony (15th Anniversary), Parker Heritage 10 yr Rye Cask Strength, plus 15 more delicious and scarce bourbons. Tickets for the 20/20 raffle are $25 per chance and limited to 1500. One ticket will be drawn for each bourbon or lot. View all of the bourbons and buy tickets :This year's bourbon raffle is more urgent, due to the NEA's (National Endowment for the Arts) rescinding of a grant it had already awarded the KSO for its 2025 free park concerts. "Though the KSO is not entitled to any public or private funding, remarked KSO founder James Cassidy, the $10,000 award and national announcement (made in January), and a follow-up inquiry in February, assured us that the 2025 award was still on track. So when we received an email a week ago saying that the funding had been withdrawn, it placed even more fiscal pressure on the KSO's only fundraiser.The drawing will be live-streamed on the KSO's website (kyso) and on Facebook Live beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ticket sales end at 4 p.m. on May 17.) Winners need not be present to win, but will be notified by email and sent instructions regarding how to pick up their bourbon prize in-person or via a representative with proper ID. The KSO cannot legally ship bourbons (Northern Kentucky Symphony, Inc. Charitable Gaming License #2704). Give your“angel's share” to bring free culture, nostalgic entertainment and great music to area schools and parks by buying a chance to win amazing bourbons, and supporting the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra.

KSO 2025 Rare Bourbon Raffles

