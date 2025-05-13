Exclusive Buyer Agents Applaud Proposed Home Inspection Safeguards In Massachusetts

Buyers Brokers Only strongly supports regulations that would prohibit sellers from requiring home buyers to waive inspections as a condition of sale.

- Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers OnlyBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers Brokers Only, a real estate firm that exclusively represents home buyers in Greater Boston, reiterated its strong support for proposed state regulations that would make it illegal for home sellers to require or encourage buyers to waive a home inspection as a condition of purchasing a property.The proposed regulation, 760 CMR 74.00 , issued by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC), stems from legislation passed in August 2024 as part of the housing bond bill. The law mandates that the EOHLC implement rules ensuring home inspection rights for buyers.Under the proposed regulation, a seller must not condition the sale of a home on the buyer's agreement to waive, limit, restrict, or otherwise forgo a home inspection, either fully or partially.The new regulation also prohibits sellers from accepting offers that include a waiver of a home inspection and requires sellers to inform buyers in writing that they are entitled to have the property professionally inspected before purchase. These protections apply to all sellers except government housing agencies and other exempt entities."As exclusive buyer agents, we believe that no one should be pressured into giving up a home inspection just to get their offer accepted," said Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only . "These regulations send a clear message that buyers' rights must come before market pressure or profit motives. We urge the EOHLC to adopt this regulation without weakening its language."The EOHLC will accept public comments on the proposed regulation through 11:59 p.m. on May 16, 2025. Comments can be submitted via email to ... with the subject line "Comments on 760 CMR 74."Buyers Brokers Only encourages consumers, home inspectors, fellow real estate professionals, and those interested in protecting home-buying consumers to contact the EOHLC to express support for the regulations."Home inspections aren't a luxury - they're a necessity," said Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only. "No one should have to gamble with their financial future just to compete in a hot real estate market. These regulations recognize that a fair and transparent process is in everyone's best interest, especially first-time home buyers trying to make smart, informed decisions."Buyers Brokers Only emphasized that while the regulation protects a buyer's right to inspect a home, it does not obligate sellers to make repairs or concessions following the inspection. Instead, it allows consumers to make fully informed decisions about the condition of a property."Too often, buyers feel they have to waive inspections in competitive markets," said Dave Kres, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only . "That's a recipe for future regrets and unexpected costs. This rule levels the playing field for home buyers."The firm noted that it's also a matter of housing affordability. Saving for a down payment and closing costs is a struggle for first-time home buyers. Feeling pressure to waive a home inspection and potentially facing costly repairs can result in financial peril. For example, a boiler with extensive rust and corrosion on the heat exchanger might need replacement, costing over $10,000. Structural issues might cost tens of thousands of dollars."Home buyers should not have to choose between winning a bid and protecting themselves from financial harm," Rosa added. "These regulations promote transparency, trust, and fairness in the home-buying process, which benefits everyone in the real estate market."About Buyers Brokers Only: Greater Boston's Buyers Brokers Only provides exclusive buyer agent services to home buyers throughout Central and Eastern Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, and the State of Rhode Island. The company's consumer advocates protect home buyers, having helped more than 2,000 home-buying clients purchase more than $1 billion in real estate since 2005.

