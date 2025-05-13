15 Labourers Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Amritsar

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 13 (IANS) At least 15 men have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in four villages of the Majitha area in Amritsar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased, mostly labourers working in brick kilns, include residents of Bhangali, Marari Kalan Therwal and Patalpuri villages.

Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural), Maninder Singh said the main accused Prabhjit Singh has been arrested and he turned out to be the mastermind behind supplying the spurious liquor.

A First Information Report (FIR) was on Tuesday registered under Section 105 of the BNS and 61-A of the Excise Act.

The others arrested were Kulbir Singh, alias Jaggu, a brother of the main accused Prabhjit Singh, Sahib Singh, alias Sarai, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, wife of Jeeta.

The Investigation Police Officer told the media that preliminary investigation indicated that“all took liquor from a single source on Sunday evening. Some of them died on Monday and locals cremated them without informing the police. We received information about the deaths due to liquor late in the evening (Monday) and initiated an investigation.”

A spokesperson for the government said an investigation of the entire spurious liquor network is on.

In March 2024, as many as 24 people had died in Sangrur due to spurious liquor. Earlier in 2020, more than 100 people died across Punjab in one of the deadliest illicit liquor tragedies.

As the war against drugs 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' to eradicate the drug menace from the state completed 72 days on Monday, Punjab Police registered 6,280 FIRs and arrested 10,444 drug smugglers.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state.

Since the launch of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, Punjab Police under the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has been conducting different operations including cordon and search operations, night domination and raids at drug hotspots across the state.

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, who has been monitoring these operations, on Monday said that police teams have recovered 398 kg heroin, 186 kg opium, 117 quintals poppy husk, 8 kg charas, 135 kg ganja, 2.5 kg ICE, 1.2 kg cocaine, 23.57 lakh intoxicant pills/tablets and Rs 8.58 crore drug money from their possession.