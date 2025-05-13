ZNA Z9: The Rugged New Player In Pickup Kicks Off Pre-Sales

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Stephen Ma, CEO of Nissan Motor., Chairman of Nissan (China) Management Committee, Chairman of Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd., and President of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd., shared his vision at the launch: "In alignment with our 'In China, For China, Toward the World' strategy for electrification and smart transformation, Nissan will fully support ZNA's 'off-road strategy.' We are working to strengthen our research and manufacturing capabilities, further advancing our presence in the core markets of pickups and off-road vehicles, with the ultimate goal of achieving global expansion."

Through the launch of Z9, ZNA introduces its bold new brand proposition: "Rugged Off-road Pickup Player." With 32 years of professional expertise, it aims to provide the best possible driving experience tailored to today's users. Its brand values will transform from being a "users' partner" to a "users' playmate," enabling users to enjoy a more colorful and possible life.

"α.Star," a global diverse off-road platform having taken three years to develop, have achieved 17 critical technological milestones in the areas of platformization, electrification and smart technologies. Focused on "off-road capability, new energy, and international expansion," this platform ensures that fuel, electric, and PHEV models are all integrated for aligned planning, design and R&D. Vehicles on this platform are highly versatile, covering "electric, fuel, or PHEV," are "designed for daily travel, commercial use, or off-road adventures," and are "ideal for daily use, business, or travels."

Mr. Mao Limin, Executive Vice President of ZNA, emphasized at the launch: "The mission of the new generation of Chinese automotive professionals is clear – to ensure that made-in-China cars are driven across the world. ZNA will utilize its dual-brand and dual-channel advantages to expand its global footprint. We aim to be one of the top exporters of pickups within three years and to reach a sales milestone of 100,000 units."

As the cornerstone of ZNA's new strategic direction, the Z9 redefines the driving experience in terms of safety, comfort, and performance. Equipped with a variety of cutting-edge features, including C-NCAP five-star safety rating, a cage-like cabin combined with a 97% high-strength chassis, a 540° surround-view HD camera system, ultra-low beam mode with high-performance lighting, rear seats that can be adjusted in three positions, a 90° wide opening angle for the car doors, a one-touch damped tailgate, electric running boards with a 470mm ground clearance capable of supporting up to 200kg, the largest cooling system in the industry, innovative dual air filtration technology, 10 all-terrain driving modes, a 3.5-ton towing capacity, and 28 flexible storage spaces, Z9 is designed to fully support outdoor activities such as RV camping and long-distance cross-country driving.

As the flagship of ZNA's strategic shift, the Z9 will redefine the value of pickups across various scenarios, offering an all-encompassing driving experience that is both functional and thrilling. Whether for the practical needs of traditional pickup users or the adventurous aspirations of a new generation of drivers, the Z9 promises to provide a new level of excitement and versatility.

Photo -