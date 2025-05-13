Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Aedifica NV/SA: Convocation To The Extraordinary General Meeting Of 12 June 2025


2025-05-13 12:30:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More information regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Thursday 12 June 2025 is available on Aedifica's website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.

  • Press release EN
  • Communiqué de presse FR
  • Persbericht NL

MENAFN13052025004107003653ID1109540507

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search