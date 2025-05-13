Global Fifth Generation 5G Smartphones Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Fifth Generation (5G) Smartphones Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Fifth Generation (5G) Smartphones Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global 5G Smartphones Market ?

The fifth generation 5G smartphones market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $57.53 billion in 2024 to $109.65 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 90.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for faster data speeds, rising consumer expectations, increasing mobile data consumption, rising number of connected devices, and increasing number of smart cities using 5g technology.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The 5G Smartphones Market?

The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in adoption of mobile gaming, rise in demand for iot-enabled devices, rise in smartphone penetration, and growing popularity of foldable smartphones with 5G connectivity. Moreover, there is a significant rise in investments by telecom operators for 5G network infrastructure. Prominent trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, enhanced security protocols, AI integration, 5G-enabled augmented reality/virtual reality, and 5G in IoT integration.

The growing demand for high-speed connectivity is expected to propel the growth of the fifth-generation 5G smartphones market going forward. High-speed connectivity, featuring fast and reliable network access, enables seamless data transmission, affords low latency, and high bandwidth for smooth digital experiences. The demand for high-speed internet is rising due to the increasing reliance on seamless digital connectivity for efficient communication, access to information, and the smooth functioning of various online services in daily life. Fifth-generation 5G smartphones rely on high-speed connectivity enhancing user experiences in gaming, video conferencing, and cloud-based applications.

Who Are The Key Players In The Market?

Major companies operating in the fifth generation 5G smartphones market are Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Nokia Corporation, TCL North-America, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Sharp Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Motorola Solution, Honor Device Co. Ltd., Nothing Technology Ltd., Micromax Informatics Ltd., BLU Products.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The 5G Smartphones Market?

Major companies operating in the fifth generation 5G smartphones market are focusing on developing high-performance affordable 5G smartphones to expand market reach and meet growing consumer demand for cost-effective 5G technology. A high-performance affordable 5G smartphone can offer fast 5G connectivity, powerful processing, and efficient battery life at a budget-friendly price, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and streaming without compromising on essential features. For instance, in February 2025, Samsung, an India-based consumer electronics brand, launched the Galaxy F06 5G, an affordable 5G smartphone in India. This smartphone enables faster and more reliable connectivity, enhancing data speeds and supporting seamless streaming, gaming, and video calling experiences for users, thus driving digital transformation.

How Is The Global 5G Smartphones Market Segmented ?

Market Segmentation:

1 By Operating System: iPhone Operating System iOS, Android, Windows, Other Operating Systems

2 By Sim Type: Single SIM, Multi Sim E-Sim

3 By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1 By iPhone Operating System iOS: Standard iOS 5G Smartphones, Pro Series iOS 5G Smartphones, Mini/Compact iOS 5G Smartphones, Foldable iOS 5G Smartphones, Gaming-Oriented iOS 5G Smartphones

2 By Android: Flagship Android 5G Smartphones, Mid-Range Android 5G Smartphones, Budget Android 5G Smartphones, Foldable Android 5G Smartphones, Gaming Android 5G Smartphones

3 By Windows: Business Windows 5G Smartphones, Enterprise-Grade Windows 5G Smartphones, Hybrid Windows 5G Smartphones, Rugged Windows 5G Smartphones, Productivity-Focused Windows 5G Smartphones

4 By Other Operating Systems: Linux-Based 5G Smartphones, HarmonyOS 5G Smartphones, Custom OS 5G Smartphones, Open-Source OS 5G Smartphones, Emerging OS 5G Smartphones.

What Regional Insights Of The 5G Smartphones Market Are Available?

North America was the largest region in the fifth generation 5G smartphones market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fifth generation 5G smartphones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

