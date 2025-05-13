Fresh Food Packaging Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Is the Fresh Food Packaging Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The fresh food packaging global market report reveals an assertive upsurge, projected to grow from $84.34 billion in 2024 to $88.73 billion in 2025.

The historic period shows a rapid growth in the fresh food packaging market. This boon is largely attributed to the escalation in demand for suitable packaging. Factors such as the increasing number of health-related issues, rising consumer needs for fresh food, and the sprawling demand for convenient, on-the-go packaging solutions have further bolstered the growth. The market is expected to keep up this momentum, reaching an impressive $107.90 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%.

What Drives The Fresh Food Packaging Market Growth ?

Predicted developments in the field such as the wider adoption of technology, innovations in eco-friendly packaging, a shift towards novel packaging solutions, breakthroughs in packaging technologies, and the advent of nanotechnology will all contribute to future market growth. Also critical to future growth is the rapid expansion of online food delivery services. A platform that facilitates online food orders from restaurants or food outlets, these services directly benefit from the fresh food packaging market.

Fresh food packaging plays a vital role in maintaining the freshness, safety, visual appeal of food during transit whilst preserving quality and extending shelf life. To exemplify, a US-based provider of food delivery services, DoorDash, revealed a 35% increase in online food orders from restaurants compared to the previous year in October 2023. Purely in the United States, 80% of diners maintained or increased their online ordering frequency compared to 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Fresh Food Packaging Market?

The fresh food packaging market hosts prominent companies such as WestRock Company, Amcor plc, Mondi plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, DS Smith Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Transcontinental Inc., Printpack Inc., Ampacet Corporation, PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Glenroy Inc., Emerald Packaging Inc., FFP Packaging Ltd., INFIA S.r.l., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, and Flex-Pack Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Fresh Food Packaging Market?

These industry leaders, with their appetite for progressive innovations, contribute to the dynamism of the market. Innovations such as recyclable lidding films are being leveraged to enhance product shelf life, maintain freshness, reduce food waste, and elevate sustainability.

How Is The Fresh Food Packaging Market Segmented?

The fresh food packaging market is segmented as follows:

1 Type: Rigid, Flexible, Semiflexible

2 Material: Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paper, Paperboard, Biodegradable, Others

3 Technology: Self-Heating, Edible, Water-Soluble, Smart, Self-Cooling, Others

4 Application: Fruits & Vegetables, Meat/Poultry/Seafood, Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Ready-to-Eat, Others

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Fresh Food Packaging Market?

Based on the regional analysis, the North American region enjoyed the largest slice of the market in 2024. However, the report covers an extensive range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

