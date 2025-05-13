Pankaj Tripathi: Hindi Films Are Rarely Shot In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi shared that life has come full circle for him, as he is shooting a social human drama film in his home state for the first time in over two decades in Hindi cinema. He also said that Hindi films are rarely shot in Bihar, making this experience even more special.

Pankaj shared: "It's hard to put into words what this moment means to me. I began my journey as a performer on the dusty streets of a small village in Bihar, doing theatre and 'nukkad nataks', never imagining that one day I would return to these very lanes with a film crew.”

“After spending over two decades in Hindi cinema, this is the first time I am shooting a film in my home state, and it feels like life has come full circle. Hindi films are rarely shot in Bihar - the last I remember was Manoj Bajpayee's 'Shool' in 2003 - so this experience is incredibly special and long overdue."

The yet-untitled film, directed by Amit Rai of OMG 2 fame, brings together two storytellers who both hail from Bihar. The film, supported by the Bihar Film Niga, features a strong ensemble cast including Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, and many talented actors from the Bihar film industry. With a 35-day shooting schedule, the film is being shot across real locations in Bihar.

Pankaj added: "There is a different kind of magic in working on a story that's rooted in your soil. I feel a deeper responsibility and an emotional connection to every scene, every location, every face I see here.”

“Collaborating again with Amit Rai, who is also from Bihar, makes this project even more personal. We both understand the nuances, the language, the spirit of the land - and I believe that will reflect on screen.”

The acclaimed star said that the upcoming film is also a tribute.

“This film is more than just another project; it's a heartfelt tribute to the place that made me who I am.”