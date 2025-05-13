Alia Bhatt: Behind Every Uniform Is A Mother Who Hasn't Slept Either

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt expressed gratitude and respect for the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and their families, especially mothers who raised them.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a note. It read:“The last few nights have felt... different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days we've felt that stillness. That quiet anxiety.

“That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table.”

Alia spotlighted the stark contrast between our safety and the constant danger faced by soldiers protecting us.

“We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger. While most of us are tucked into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives. And that reality... it does something to you. Because you realise this isn't just bravery.”

She added:“It's sacrifice. And behind every uniform is a mother who hasn't slept either. A mother who knows her child is facing a night not of lullabies, but of uncertainty. Of tension. Of silence that can shatter in an instant.”

The actress reflected on Mother's Day by honouring the mothers of soldiers, who show immense strength and pride in their children's sacrifice.

“On Sunday we celebrated Mother's Day. And while flowers were being handed out and hugs were exchanged, I couldn't help but think of the mothers who raised heroes and carry that quiet pride with just a little more steel in their spine.”

She went on to pay tribute to fallen heroes and hopes their families find solace in the nation's gratitude.

“We mourn the lives that have been lost, soldiers who will never come home, whose names are now etched in the soul of this country. May their families find strength in the nation's gratitude.”

Alia expressed gratitude for the protectors of the nation.

“So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace. And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears. Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind."