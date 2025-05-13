MINISO Group Will Report March Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 23, 2025
|
United States:
|
+1 689 278 1000 (or +1 719 359 4580)
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852 5803 3730 (or +852 5803 3731)
|
United Kingdom:
|
+44 203 481 5237 (or +44 131 460 1196)
|
France:
|
+33 1 7037 9729 (or +33 1 7037 2246)
|
Singapore:
|
+65 3158 7288 (or +65 3165 1065)
|
Canada:
|
+1 438 809 7799 (or +1 204 272 7920)
Access 3
Listeners can also access the call through the Company's investor relations website at .
The replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event at the Company's investor relations website at .
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact
MINISO Group Holding Limited
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039
