Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Garden Rooms Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth And Forecast For 2025-2034

Garden Rooms Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025

The garden rooms market is expected to grow from $2.89 billion in 2024 to $3.22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.6%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer preference for outdoor-indoor living areas, changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, heightened home improvement and renovation activities, as well as the growing trend of urbanization.

Is the Garden Rooms Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The garden rooms market size is predicted to witness rapid growth in the next few years, expected to reach $4.96 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.4%. This forecasted growth can be linked to the rising popularity of greenhouses, greater emphasis on sustainable living, the increasing demand for home office spaces due to remote work trends, growing interest in gardening and outdoor activities, and an expansion of eco-friendly garden room designs. Major trends during the forecast period include innovations in durable and weather-resistant materials, customization and personalization, technological advancements in materials and construction technologies, and partnerships with urban planners.

What is Driving the Market Forward?

The increasing demand for home renovation is set to propel the growth of the garden rooms market. Home renovation, which involves improving, upgrading, or altering an existing home to enhance its functionality, aesthetic appeal, or value, helps to create personalized and functional living spaces. This gives homeowners a sense of satisfaction and control over their environment. By providing a peaceful retreat for work or relaxation while blending seamlessly with outdoor spaces and requiring minimal structural changes, garden rooms contribute significantly to home renovation. A survey conducted by Houzz Study in May 2024 relating to home renovations in 2023 and plans for 2024 showed a surge in renovation expenditure over the past three years, with a median spending increase of 13% to $17595.68 £17,000 in 2023. This indicates that the increasing demand for home renovation is driving the garden rooms market.

Who are the Key Industry Players in the Market?

The major companies operating in the garden rooms market include SMART Modular Bulidings, The Garden Escape, Ultraframe, Lidget Compton, EYG Domestic Limited, Green Retreats, Crown Pavilions, The Green Room, AMC Exhibitions Limited, Shomera, Mode Garden Rooms Ltd., Oakwood Garden Rooms, Loghouse, Cedar Garden Rooms, Garden Rooms Scotland Limited, Rubicon Garden Rooms, Birch Garden Buildings Ltd., Sanctum Garden Studios, Cabin Master, and Bakers Garden Buildings Ltd.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Market?

Companies in the garden rooms market are now focusing on the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly materials, such as FSC-certified timber, to reduce their environmental impact, improve energy efficiency, and meet the growing consumer demand for sustainable outdoor living solutions. For instance, Eurocell, a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of PVC-U building products, launched three new garden room styles in April 2024. These garden rooms feature sustainable, FSC-certified timber and cladding made from 100% recyclable materials, in line with the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability in outdoor living solutions.

How Is The Garden Rooms Market Segmented?

The garden rooms market is widely segmented by type, material, application, and end-user. The types include prefab garden rooms, custom-built garden rooms, and converted spaces. In terms of materials, the market is segmented into wood, metal, vinyl, and composite materials. Applications cover home offices, leisure, storage, and others. The end users include residential customers, commercial businesses, gardening enthusiasts, and rental services. The prefab garden rooms are further divided into modular garden offices, insulated garden studios, flat-pack garden rooms, eco-friendly prefab garden rooms, and luxury prefabricated garden pods. The custom-built garden rooms are categorized into bespoke home offices, personalized garden gyms, custom garden guest houses, entertainment and leisure rooms, and multi-purpose garden extensions. Lastly, the converted spaces include garage to garden room conversions, shed to garden room conversions, greenhouse conversions, barn to garden living space conversions, and attic to garden lounge conversions.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Garden Rooms Market?

North America was the largest region in the garden rooms market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the garden rooms market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About the Business Research Company, we have published over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies.

