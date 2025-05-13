Revolutionizing Geographic Atrophy Market In 2025 Innovative Complement Inhibitor Therapy Advancing Treatment Options

Geographic Atrophy Global Market Report 2025

The geographic atrophy global market report highlights the fact that this fast-growing market is projected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $2.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.7%.

What is the growth forecast for the geographic atrophy market?

The report indicates that the geographic atrophy market is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. It is projected to grow to $3.50 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to an increased focus on research and development activities, progressive R&D investments, escalating usage of smartphones, growing expenditure on healthcare, and an overall increased investment in clinical trials. The other major trends expected during this forecast period include advancements in gene therapy, developments in healthcare technology, the creation of new technologies, and an increased adoption of telemedicine and innovative, effective drugs.

What are the primary growth drivers of the geographic atrophy market?

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the geographic atrophy market is the increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration AMD. AMD is an eye condition that damages the central part of the retina in older adults, making it difficult to see fine details. Aging populations are the main reason for the prevalence of AMD, as more people are living longer, and the natural aging process causes gradual damage to the eyes, making them more vulnerable to the disease. Geographic atrophy treatments aim to slow the progression of retinal damage and preserve remaining vision. For example, in January 2024, a report published by Medical News Today indicated that the global cases of AMD are expected to rise from 196 million to 288 million by 2040.

Who are the key players in the geographic atrophy market?

Major companies operating in the geographic atrophy market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Ocugen Inc., Kodiak Sciences Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Voyager Therapeutics, Kriya Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Graybug Vision, SparingVision, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Clearside Biomedical, and Gensight Biologics.

What emerging trends can we see in the geographic atrophy market?

A significant trend in the geographic atrophy market is major companies focusing on innovative therapies such as complement inhibitor therapy to develop advanced treatments for geographic atrophy. Complement inhibitor therapy is a treatment that tones down an overactive immune response linked to certain diseases, helping to protect healthy cells from damage and reducing disease progression. For instance, in February 2025, Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, announced FDA approval for IZERVAY avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution for geographic atrophy treatment.

How is the geographic atrophy market segmented?

The geographic atrophy market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 Drug Type: Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor VEGF Therapy, Complement Inhibitors, Neuroprotective Agents, Other Drugs

2 Diagnosis: Fundus Autofluorescence FAF, Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography OCT-A, Multifocal Electroretinography mfERG

3 Route Of Administration: Intravitreal, Oral, Other routes

4 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Channels

Subsegments include:

1 Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor VEGF Therapy: Ranibizumab, Aflibercept, Bevacizumab

2 Complement Inhibitors: Pegcetacoplan, Lfg316

3 Neuroprotective Agents: Latanoprost, Brimonidine

4 Other Drugs: Steroids, Retinoids, Combination Therapy

What are the regional insights on the geographic atrophy market?

As of 2024, North America was the largest region in the geographic atrophy market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the geographic atrophy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

