OMODA & JAECOO Ushers In A New Era Of High-Performance Hybrid Mobility With SHS Technology In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
With successful rollouts of the J7 PHEV across global markets, JAECOO is now bringing its SHS technology to the UAE to meet the needs of a new generation of adventure-seeking, tech-driven drivers who demand both capability and responsibility. “SHS is not just a powertrain - it's a complete rethink of how hybrid SUVs should perform in real life,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.
“Our system outperforms many ICE vehicles in torque, fuel efficiency, and range. With the J7 already proving itself across multiple continents, we are proud to bring this innovation to the UAE and soon launch the next evolution with the J8 SHS.” What Is SHS – Super Hybrid System? The Super Hybrid System (SHS) is JAECOO's proprietary plug-in hybrid technology platform that fuses electric efficiency with internal combustion muscle. Highlights include:
JAECOO introduces its proprietary Super Hybrid System (SHS) to the UAE, delivering better performance, range, and efficiency than conventional ICE vehicles.
Global success of the JAECOO J7 PHEV sets the stage for the arrival of the J8 SHS, promising luxury refinement and off-road dominance.
The brand reinforces its position as a leader in clean, capable, and intelligent SUV innovation.
Combined power output: 340 horsepower (255 kW)
Torque: 525 N·m - exceeding many ICE rivals
Pure EV range: Up to 90 km
Combined driving range: Up to 1,200 km on one charge and tank
Charge-sustaining fuel consumption: ≤6.0L/100km
EV Silent Mode, regenerative braking, and multi-terrain drive settings
