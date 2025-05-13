Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt's Central Bank Reports Record 72.4-Percent Surge In Expatriates' Remittances Over 12 Months

Egypt's Central Bank Reports Record 72.4-Percent Surge In Expatriates' Remittances Over 12 Months


2025-05-13 12:04:38
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 13 (NNN-MENA) – Remittances from Egyptian expatriates increased by 72.4 percent from Mar, 2024 to Feb, 2025, reaching approximately 32.6 billion U.S. dollars, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said in a report, yesterday.

The report attributed the“unprecedented” surge – nearly 13.7 billion dollars, in a 12-month period – to the economic reform measures taken since Mar, 2024.

In Feb, remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose to 3.0 billion dollars, more than double the figure of 1.3 billion dollars in the same month of last year, the CBE noted.

Remittances, alongside foreign investments and revenues from the Suez Canal and the tourism industry, are key contributors to Egypt's foreign currency reserves, helping to support the nation's overall economy.– NNN-MENA

MENAFN13052025000200011047ID1109540453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search