Syria Welcomes U.S. President's Remarks On Potential Sanctions Relief

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, May 13 (NNN-SANA) – Syria's foreign authorities, yesterday, welcomed remarks made by U.S. President, Donald Trump, regarding the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on Damascus, calling the remarks an encouraging step towards alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people.

The foreign authorities said in a statement that, these sanctions, originally applied to the former government, still“directly impact the Syrian people and hinder efforts, to facilitate the country's post-war recovery and reconstruction.”

The statement added,“The Syrian people aspire to a full lifting of these sanctions, as part of broader measures, to support peace and prosperity in both Syria and the region, and to pave the way for constructive international cooperation that promotes stability and development.”

Trump said yesterday that, he may ease U.S. sanctions on Syria.“We may take them off of Syria, because we want to give them (Syria) a fresh start,” Trump told reporters. His remarks followed a query from his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about U.S. sanctions on Syria.

Trump's words come at a time when the new leadership in Syria is exerting effort to rally international support, as the country is facing extreme challenges, after over a decade of conflict and economic hardship.– NNN-SANA