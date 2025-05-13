Syria Welcomes U.S. President's Remarks On Potential Sanctions Relief
The foreign authorities said in a statement that, these sanctions, originally applied to the former government, still“directly impact the Syrian people and hinder efforts, to facilitate the country's post-war recovery and reconstruction.”
The statement added,“The Syrian people aspire to a full lifting of these sanctions, as part of broader measures, to support peace and prosperity in both Syria and the region, and to pave the way for constructive international cooperation that promotes stability and development.”
Trump said yesterday that, he may ease U.S. sanctions on Syria.“We may take them off of Syria, because we want to give them (Syria) a fresh start,” Trump told reporters. His remarks followed a query from his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about U.S. sanctions on Syria.
Trump's words come at a time when the new leadership in Syria is exerting effort to rally international support, as the country is facing extreme challenges, after over a decade of conflict and economic hardship.– NNN-SANA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment