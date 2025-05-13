Global Grip Tape Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Grip Tape Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The grip tape market size has grown robustly over the past few years. The market is anticipated to increase from $0.55 billion in 2024 to $0.59 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. This steady historical growth is attributable primarily to expanding sports participation, DIY projects enthusiasm, burgeoning skateboarding culture, industrial applications expansion, and high-durability materials demand.

Are we expecting to see strong growth in the grip tape market in the coming years?

Yes, the grip tape market is poised to witness strong growth in the near future. It is projected to reach $0.81 billion in 2029, corresponding to a CAGR of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period is principally driven by rising popularity in e-sports and extreme sports, growing demand for customized grip tapes, increasing adoption in medical applications, the thriving construction sector, and personal protective equipment's growth. The forecast period is also set to witness a significant shift towards biodegradable materials, innovation in non-slip coatings, expansion in wearable technology applications, integration of smart adhesives, and advancements in adhesive technology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What are the key growth drivers in the grip tape market?

The surge in popularity of extreme sports is poised to accelerate the growth of the grip tape market. Extreme sports, such as skateboarding, snowboarding, and rock climbing, are high-adrenaline activities involving risks, skill, and specialized equipment. Their increasing popularity is fuelled by people's craving for adventure, excitement, freedom, and sense of accomplishment. Grip tape contributes to the popularity of these sports by offering better traction and control, thus enabling athletes to execute tricks and maneuvers more safely and confidently.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Who are the major key players in the grip tape market?

Significant players operating in the grip tape market include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE, Brady Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Shurtape Technologies LLC, Incom Inc., Wooster Products Inc., Jessup Manufacturing Company, INDASA - Indústria de Abrasivos S.A., Heskins LLC, Sure-Foot Industries Corporation, GripTek, Moonshine Mfg, GripGuard Pty. Ltd., Gator Grip, Zipker International, BASKETO, Saathsaath Industry, and MOB Grip.

What are the emerging trends in the grip tape market?

Companies are focusing on advanced innovations, such as anti-slip tape, to improve safety and durability in industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Anti-slip tape is an adhesive strip with a textured surface designed to enhance traction on slippery surfaces, therefore reducing the risk of slips and falls.

The grip tape market is segmented based on surface type, material, thickness, and end-user. It is classified by surface type into Abrasive and Nonabrasive; by material into Silicone, Polyurethane PU, Rubber Based Foam, Sandpaper, Fabric, and Poly Vinyl Chloride PVC; by thickness into Less Than 0.5 mm, 0.5 mm To 1.0 mm, Above 1.0 mm; and by end-user into Sports And Recreation, Healthcare, Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, and Consumer Goods.

What is the geographical distribution of the grip tape market?

North America was the most significant region in the grip tape market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period; the grip tape market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Double-Sided Masking Tapes Global Market Report 2025



Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2025



Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.