Global Green Outsourcing In Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast For 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The green outsourcing in business process outsourcing BPO market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $13.91 billion in 2024 to $16.46 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising corporate social responsibility initiatives, rising adoption of green practices, rising demand for sustainable operations, globalization, and increasing public awareness.

Is The Green Outsourcing In Business Process Outsourcing Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The green outsourcing in business process outsourcing BPO market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the implementation of a circular economy, increased client demand, a rise in environmental reporting standards, global climate agreements, and a rise in green certifications. Major trends in the forecast period include innovations in energy efficiency, development of green technology, advancements in renewable energy integration, development of a sustainable supply chain, and the trend of green certifications.

What's Driving the Growth of Green Outsourcing in the BPO Market?

The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is expected to propel the growth of green outsourcing in business process outsourcing BPO market going forward. Environmental sustainability refers to the responsible use of natural resources to meet present needs while ensuring their availability for future generations. The emphasis on environmental sustainability is due to increasing awareness of climate change and rising consumer demand for eco-conscious practices. As the impact of climate change becomes more evident, individuals and organizations recognize the need to reduce their carbon footprints and adopt sustainable practices to protect the environment. Green outsourcing in BPO boosts environmental sustainability by reducing energy use, minimizing waste, and promoting eco-friendly practices. For instance, in April 2023, Akepa Limited, a UK-based sustainable marketing company, the percentage of sustainability-conscious consumers was 22% in 2023, up from 18% in 2022. Therefore, the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability drives the green outsourcing in business process outsourcing BPO market.

Who are the Major Players in the Green Outsourcing in BPO Market?

Major companies operating in the green outsourcing in business process outsourcing BPO market are Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Tata Consultancy Services TCS, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, Wipro Limited, Teleperformance, Sutherland, Concentrix Corporation, Maxicus, Genpact Ltd., Conduent Inc., TTEC Holdings Inc., Birlasoft, Qualfon, Atento, EXL Service, Enshored, Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd., Alorica.

What are the Upcoming Trends in the Green Outsourcing in BPO Market?

Major companies operating in the green outsourcing in business process outsourcing BPO market are investing in technological advancements, such as automation solutions, to optimize financial services workflows. Automation technologies, such as robotic process automation RPA and AI-driven tools, help perform tasks with minimal human involvement, improving efficiency and reducing errors. For example, in July 2023, SMA Technologies, a US-based software company, introduced RPA into its OpCon platform to enhance financial services workflows. OpCon RPA offers distinct features that improve automation in the financial sector. It enables the recording and automation of user interface-specific workflows on Windows and web platforms, with industry-specific integrations designed for banks and credit unions. OpCon RPA provides end-to-end workflow automation by automating the last mile, allowing staff to focus on more strategic tasks. It improves operational efficiency, accuracy, and compliance while reducing errors and ensuring a transparent audit trail.

How is the Green Outsourcing in BPO Market Segmented?

The green outsourcing in business process outsourcing BPO market is segmented:

1 By Service Type: Customer Support Services, Software Services, Human Resource Services, Finance And Accounting Services, Procurement Outsourcing, Other Services

2 By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprises

3 By End User Industry: Information Technology And Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Automotive, Other End User Industries.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Green Outsourcing In BPO Market?

North America was the largest region in the green outsourcing in business process outsourcing BPO market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the green outsourcing in business process outsourcing BPO market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

