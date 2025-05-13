Donald Trump Calls For 'Immediate' Deportation Of Illegal Immigrants, Urges Supreme Court To Intervene & 'Save America'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged that illegal immigrants should be“immediately” deported to their home country. In a post on social media platform Truth Social, he said that the country should send“murderers and other criminals” out of the United States.

The post states,“If we're not allowed to send the murderers and other criminals of every type, size, and shape, IMMEDIATELY out of our Country, we aren't going to have a Country anymore. Radical Left Judges and politicians don't care, but 90% of people in USA do. Hopefully, the Supreme Court will agree with this and, SAVE AMERICA!”

Last month, the US Supreme Court temporarily halted the deportation of two Venezuelan citizens held in northern Texas under an 18th-century wartime law.

The court acted upon an emergency appeal from the American Civil Liberties Union, accusing immigration authorities of deporting these immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Earlier in April, the court stated deportations could be initiated if the illegal immigrants were given an opportunity to present their case in the court and provided“a reasonable time” to contest their pending removals.

Meanwhile, in a move to encourage deportation, President Donald Trump launched the first-ever self-deportation scheme, providing incentives such as a $1,000 stipend and travel assistance to individuals who want to leave the country voluntarily.

“Today, I signed an Executive Order to launch the first-ever self-deportation program. Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including-sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW!” Trump said in a social media post.

Trump's crackdown against illegal immigrants came immediately after he returned to the White House. On January 22, he signed an executive order that“suspends the physical entry of aliens engaged in an invasion of the United States through the southern border.”