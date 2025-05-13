Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vikram Misri To Brief Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel Over India-Pakistan Tensions On May 19

2025-05-13 12:00:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief the Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs regarding the current situation with Pakistan on May 19, PTI reported.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI that the Foreign Secretary will inform the committee about the current developments after the India and Pakistan agreed to halt military actions following Operation Sindoor .

Misri has often briefed the parliamentary panel on several foreign affairs issues, such as developments in India's neighbourhood and its ties with Canada.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

