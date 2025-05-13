Vikram Misri To Brief Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel Over India-Pakistan Tensions On May 19
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI that the Foreign Secretary will inform the committee about the current developments after the India and Pakistan agreed to halt military actions following Operation Sindoor .
Misri has often briefed the parliamentary panel on several foreign affairs issues, such as developments in India's neighbourhood and its ties with Canada.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
