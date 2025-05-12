Global Times: China, Latam Countries Hail Ties As Foreign Ministers Meet

BEIJING, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum is scheduled to open in Beijing on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the Forum, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Sunday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with his counterparts from Latin America countries, including Peru, Venezuela, Columbia, Uruguay and Cuba. Analysts believe that the meetings will lay the foundation for the successful holding of the forum, and will also be conducive to further deepening cooperation between China and Latin America, as well as safeguarding the common interests of countries in the Global South.

During the talks with Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer on Monday, Wang noted that Peru was among the first Latin American countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the first in the region to sign a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with China. For 11 consecutive years, China has remained Peru's largest trading partner and top export destination, he pointed out.

Wang called for advancing the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels for the benefit of both peoples. Noting Chancay Port is not only a flagship project of bilateral cooperation but also a powerful example of how developing countries can strengthen unity and achieve mutual growth, Wang said the direct route between Chancay Port and Shanghai will boost Peru's development capacity and enhance its role in regional growth.

Schialer praised the solid foundation of mutual respect, equality, and shared interests that underpins the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership. As one of the first Latin American countries to join the BRI, Peru looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in politics, trade, science and technology, and culture, he noted.

During the meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on the same day, the Chinese foreign minister praised Venezuela's independent development efforts and expressed support for closer cooperation under multilateral frameworks. He welcomed more Venezuelan products into the Chinese market and called for stronger ties in agriculture, trade, and energy.

Gil expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral cooperation and praised China's role in promoting peace and development.

During the meeting with Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Laura Sarabia, Wang Yi said China has always viewed China-Colombia relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective. China is willing to take the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to carry out cooperation with Colombia on jointly building the BRI, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and jointly promote the development of China-Colombia relations.

Wang Yi also met collectively with the foreign ministers and representatives of the Caribbean countries with diplomatic ties with China.

Wang Youming, Director of the Institute of Developing Countries at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times that Wang Yi's discussions with the foreign ministers on both bilateral ties and overall China-Latin America cooperation have laid a solid foundation for the successful hosting of the forum.

According to the expert, China-Latin America cooperation is showing a trend of coordinated development between both traditional and emerging sectors.

In traditional areas, infrastructure remains a key focus. Meanwhile, China's vast market continues to drive demand for Latin American mineral and agricultural products. In emerging sectors, the focus remains on green transition, high-tech and digital cooperation such as the promising 5G field.

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu disclosed on Sunday that the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC will adopt two outcome documents: the Beijing Declaration and a Joint Action Plan. The Joint Action Plan will outline concrete measures for cooperation in areas such as technological innovation, trade and investment, finance, infrastructure, agriculture and food, industrial informatization, energy development, and joint construction of the BRI, Miao said.

For Latin American countries, the meeting will serve as a strong driving force for future cooperation between China and Latin America in political, economic, and cultural fields. The declaration and action plan released during the forum are expected to further advance bilateral relations between China and Latin American countries.

Upholding multilateralism

During the meeting with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin in Beijing on Monday, foreign minister Wang Yi emphasized China's commitment to working with Uruguay to carry forward traditional friendship and to deepen high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. He called for enhanced political trust, mutually beneficial cooperation, and multilateral coordination to enrich the China-Uruguay comprehensive strategic partnership.

In addressing the current complex international situation, Wang said China stands ready to cooperate with Global South countries to uphold multilateralism, safeguard free trade, and contribute to global peace and development.

Foreign Minister Lubetkin echoed the strong commitment to bilateral ties, noting that despite the geographical distance and size differences, Uruguay and China have always maintained mutual respect, understanding, and trust.

Lubetkin emphasized the historical significance of the upcoming ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum. He also thanked China for its consistent support of Latin American integration and CELAC solidarity.

In his meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Wang Yi hailed Beijing's friendship with Havana, emphasizing that the two countries have become sincere and trustworthy comrades among socialist nations, a model of solidarity and mutual assistance among developing countries, and a benchmark for Global South cooperation.

Rodriguez said that Cuba and China maintain frequent high-level exchanges, and the friendly relations between the two countries have strategic significance.

Both China and Latin America advocate for a multilateral trading system centered on the WTO, said Wang Youming, adding that the China-CELAC Forum is expected to underscore the shared stance in relevant documents.

By collaborating with other Global South nations, China and Latin America aim to promote a multipolar, equitable, and just global order that aligns with the interests and aspirations of developing countries, the expert noted.

China and Brazil both firmly uphold multilateralism and oppose protectionist measures, Marcio Elias Rosa, executive Secretary of Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, told the Global Times on Monday.

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED