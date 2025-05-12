Ajman Tourism Development Department Embarks On German Roadshow To Explore New Avenues Of Collaboration And Tourism Development

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has commenced a strategic promotional tour across the Federal Republic of Germany with visit scheduled to influential cities of Hamburg, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Leipzig. The roadshow, which will run until May 17, 2025, reflects ATDD's forward-looking strategy to position Ajman as a dynamic and desirable destination for German travellers and industry partners.

The delegation, led by H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ATDD, aims to engage directly with top-tier tourism stakeholders to forge long-term strategic relationships and unlock new growth opportunities. Through live events, direct meetings, and targeted promotional campaigns, the tour is designed to showcase Ajman's growing portfolio of sustainable tourism offerings while aligning with the latest market trends and visitor expectations.

Commenting on the tour, H.E. Alhashmi highlighted the significance of boosting cooperation and exploring new channels of communication both regionally and internationally to secure the emirate's position among unique tourist destinations.

H.E. said:“Ajman is experiencing rapid expansion in the tourism and leisure industries, which signifies the success of ATDD's strategy to strengthen tourism infrastructure and attain the goals of the government in this realm.”

H.E. Alhashmi added:“Our visit to one of the world's most renowned tourism markets is a testament to our steadfast dedication to reinforcing global partnerships and exploring new paths to highlight Ajman as a tourism hub for unique experiences. We seek to exhibit the rich and vibrant cultural and touristic assets of the emirate, which contribute to attracting visitors and providing memorable experiences that position Ajman on the global tourism map.”

As part of the visit, a business lunch will be held on May 14, 2025, in Frankfurt with senior executives from top tourism companies. The event will have the participation of some of Ajman's leading hotels, including Ajman Hotel, Ajman Saray, Fairmont Ajman and Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel.

This tour aligns with the department's relentless efforts to reinforce its tourism partnerships, especially with industry leaders and operators in Germany. Furthermore, it seeks to sign several agreements and MoU to enhance understanding and cooperation in tourism-related activities. During the visit, ATDD will highlight the emirate's new tourism destinations and projects that position Ajman as a rising international tourism destination.