AIKO's INFINITE Modules Surpass 1GW Milestone New Orders Across Europe
At Intersolar Europe 2025, this strong market momentum culminated in a series of high-profile partnership agreements signed directly at the AIKO booth. Leading distribution and installation partners from across Europe confirmed significant new orders for the INFINITE modules, reaffirming their confidence in the product's efficiency, aesthetics, and commercial value, showcasing the widespread trust and excitement around AIKO's third-generation technology across diverse European markets.
As the global solar industry accelerates towards higher efficiency and smarter solutions, AIKO remains at the forefront of technological advancement. The success of INFINITE modules marks another key step in AIKO's mission to empower the transition to a carbon-free society.
