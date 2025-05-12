Roman Amphitheatre Hosts Europe Day Celebration

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The heart of downtown Amman came alive on May 9, 2025, as thousands gathered at the historic Roman Amphitheatre to celebrate Europe Day with a night of music, unity and cultural exchange.

Hosted by the European Union Delegation to Jordan, in cooperation with the embassies of Austria and Spain, and in cooperation with the Department of Antiquities, the free, open-air concert featured a vibrant lineup of performances.

Jordanian singer Aziz Maraka set the stage alight with his powerful songs, while Los Manolos from Spain brought an infectious Mediterranean energy, and Austria's Orwa Saleh Ensemble featuring Zeina Aftimos enchanted the audience with their rich, soulful music.