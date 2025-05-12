Al Azraq Beach In Aqaba Awarded 2025 Blue Flag Certification For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Aqaba's Al Azraq Beach has once again earned the prestigious "Blue Flag" certification for 2025, marking the third consecutive year the beach has met the international eco-label's rigorous environmental and quality standards.

During a flag-raising ceremony held on Monday, Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez described the achievement as a testament to ongoing efforts to preserve the Gulf of Aqaba as a sustainable natural "treasure" and a leading ecotourism destination, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez noted that the award reflects the successful implementation of ASEZA's 2024–2028 strategic plan, which aims to promote responsible tourism, safeguard marine biodiversity, and position Aqaba as a regional model for sustainable coastal development.

The ceremony, held at the Aqaba Marine Reserve, also included the participation of 40 students from the Ninth Elementary School for Boys as part of the "#Know_Your_Reserve" environmental awareness programme. The initiative, run by the reserve, engages students in marine conservation efforts and fosters a deeper understanding of the importance of protecting the coastal ecosystem.

The Blue Flag Programme is a global initiative of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) that recognises beaches and marinas that meet strict criteria related to water quality, environmental management, education, and safety.

The Royal Marine Conservation Society (JREDS) is responsible for implementing the programme and overseeing the evaluation and qualification processes.