Transport Ministry, EMSA Discuss National Maritime Strategy Development

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni on Monday met with European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) experts Fabrizio Perelli and Norm Erik to discuss the development of a national maritime strategy and ways to enhance Jordan's maritime sector.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Jordan Maritime Commission (JMC) Director General Omar Dabbas, Tahtamouni highlighted the sector's growing significance, describing it as a vital pillar of the national economy and a key link connecting Jordan to global markets.

She emphasised Jordan's strong partnership with the European Union and commended EMSA's ongoing technical support in developing the Kingdom's maritime transport sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"The visit of EMSA experts presents an important opportunity to exchange expertise and align efforts to implement international best practices," the minister said, reaffirming Jordan's commitment to international maritime agreements and the adoption of updated policies for the safe handling of dangerous goods.

The discussions focused on viable policy options within the framework of the upcoming national maritime strategy and the broader objectives the government seeks to achieve. The participants stressed the importance of technical cooperation in formulating a sustainable, forward-looking strategy.

Perelli described the partnership between EMSA, the Ministry of Transport, and the JMC as a "constructive model" for advancing maritime safety in the region. He noted that the presence of EMSA experts in Jordan is aimed at supporting the development of a strategy that meets international standards and serves both national and regional interests.

He also highlighted the importance of SAFEMED V, an EU-funded project supporting Mediterranean countries in implementing International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations and improving maritime safety standards.

Erik commended the Ministry of Transport and its partners for their coordination efforts, stressing the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure the success of the strategy. He added that the EMSA team would hold field meetings in Aqaba to discuss implementation plans and address technical issues on the ground.