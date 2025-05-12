403
Independence Day Holiday Announced
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ministries and public departments will observe a public holiday on May 25 on the occasion of Independence Day, according to a decision by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.
The decision excludes ministries and public departments whose work nature necessitates otherwise.
Jordan gained its full independence from the British mandate and was declared a Kingdom on May 25, 1946.
