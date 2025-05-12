Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Independence Day Holiday Announced

Independence Day Holiday Announced


2025-05-12 11:08:58
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ministries and public departments will observe a public holiday on May 25 on the occasion of Independence Day, according to a decision by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

The decision excludes ministries and public departments whose work nature necessitates otherwise.

Jordan gained its full independence from the British mandate and was declared a Kingdom on May 25, 1946.

MENAFN12052025000028011005ID1109540190

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search