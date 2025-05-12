Yana Lande Transcendent Heavens

MENAFN - USA Art News)September 19, 3 PMSeptember 19 – October 19MIT FX350 Brookline St., Building WW15-182, Cambridge, MA 02139Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM – 4 PM

MIT's FX is proud to present Transcendent Heavens, the latest series by New York-based artist Yana Lande. In this exhibition, Lande delves into the rapidly evolving dynamics of human existence in the age of artificial intelligence, presenting a thought-provoking body of work that redefines the boundaries between personal identity, societal transformation, and technological advancement.

Originally from Ukraine and a New York-based artist, Yana Lande has created a body of work that spans painting, performance, video, and sculpture, offering deeply immersive and reflective experiences for her audience. Her career is built on a foundation of classical artistic education, which provides a solid grounding for her explorations into identity, transformation, and the human condition.

Among Yana Lande's significant works is her solo exhibition at Grace Belgravia in London-curated by Nadja Romain, known for her collaborations with artists like Matthew Barney and David Lynch-which featured the series #InvisibleHeavens, a meditative exploration of the subconscious search for paradise. Another standout project, The Crowned, curated by Timothy Hunt of the Andy Warhol Foundation, with critical insights provided by renowned art critic Lilly Wei, is a vibrant tribute to human achievement, blending classical and pop sensibilities.

Lande's Anthem & Ode series gained particular recognition with Russian Throne, which was acquired by the Guggenheim Museum. Her Triumph of Caïssa series, dedicated to Marcel Duchamp and featuring its central piece The Black King, was presented in Moscow's leading museum. Both series offer a powerful critique of imperialism and authority. Using stark contrasts, they reveal the hollow foundations behind grand displays of power. Lande's ability to juxtapose the delicate and the monumental in these works underscores the shifting roles individuals play within societal structures.

Her 2023 project UA#InvisibleHeavens, showcased in Ukraine-focused exhibitions in New York, further deepens her engagement with her cultural roots and continues her dialogue on war, identity, and transformation.

In her new project Transcendent Heavens, Lande examines the disquieting fragmentation of a world in flux-where artificial intelligence challenges the core tenets of human joy, fulfillment, and autonomy. The exhibition is held with the support of bioart pioneer Joe Davis, offering a visual meditation on the shifting contours of life as technology increasingly blurs the lines between man and machine. The titles of her paintings are drawn from famous American songs, emphasizing the connection across time and cultures.

Lande's use of abstract graphic elements layered over vibrant paintings challenges viewers to confront the uncertainties of the future, much like a child's scribbles capturing reality in its rawest form. As we enter a new era of uncharted possibilities, Lande asks: Will these changes lead to greater freedom, or will they erode the essence of what it means to be human? Must we, as individuals, transcend our current form and understanding for a new reality to emerge? Through her work, Lande explores the balance between life and death, posing profound questions about human happiness and our evolving relationship with technology.

Yana Lande's exhibition at MIT promises to be an immersive and reflective experience, challenging visitors to engage with the most pressing issues of our time-where art, technology, and the human spirit intersect.

