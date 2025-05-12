420 With CNW - Pennsylvania House Committee Passes Adult-Use Marijuana Bill

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A measure now moving through Pennsylvania's State House could make cannabis available in stores overseen by the state. On Monday, House Democrats narrowly approved the measure in the Health Committee with a 14-12 vote.

As the drug policy reform movement spreads across the remaining states that still had prohibitive policies in place, more companies like TerrAscend Corp. (TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF) are likely to...

