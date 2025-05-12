Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Is 'One To Watch'



Ucore currently owns an REE mining project and an advanced separation technology.

Commercial demonstration of the company's RapidSX(TM) technology is at the commissioning stage.

Ucore plans several modern REE refineries in North America, with the first SMC slated to begin construction in Louisiana in 2023. This planned REE separation and rare earth oxide production plant is scheduled to process 2,000 tons of total rare earth oxides by the end of 2024, increasing to 5,000 tons in 2026. Through its strategic partnerships with Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc., Mech-Chem Associates Inc. and other supporting contractors and vendors, Ucore is developing a North American REE supply chain.

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is a critical metals (“CM”) separation technology company executing an ESG-centered plan toward establishing a comprehensive North American critical metals supply chain. The company has developed a transformative commercial-ready technology, RapidSX(TM) , for separating and purifying critical metals. Ucore intends to deploy this technology in pursuit of a CM supply chain independent of China for Western original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), most notably in the automotive and renewable energy industries.

Ucore's vision is to become a leading advanced technology company providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Its initial focus is on processing heavy and light rare earth elements (“REEs”), disrupting a supply chain that is dominated...

