Business Delegation Forges New Collaborations In Qatar

Doha, Qatar, May 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - A business delegation led by Mr John Lee , Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) visited Doha and the second largest city in Qatar Lusail on 10-12 May. This visit includes representatives from mainland enterprises for the first time with the aim to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

35 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and announcements were facilitated in trade and investment promotion, finance, transport and logistics, and innovation and technology, further strengthening collaboration between Hong Kong and the mainland, and facilitating mainland companies to partner with Hong Kong businesses to "go out" and explore opportunities in the Middle East and beyond. They also paved the way for deeper collaboration between Hong Kong, the mainland, Qatar and the broader Middle Eastern market.

The delegation, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), comprises over 50 business leaders from Hong Kong and enterprise representatives from seven mainland provinces and cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu, and Hubei, covering a range of sectors including finance, professional services, construction and real estate, transport and logistics, green development, innovation and technology (I&T), energy and manufacturing.

The delegation had meetings with business chambers, including Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) and Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), and government bodies, including Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and Qatar Development Bank (QDB). In these meetings, the delegates explored opportunities to enhance trade and investment and promoted Hong Kong's advantages and opportunities.

The delegates also conducted a site visit to Lusail City to observe how I&T integrates with urban planning and infrastructure and to explore collaboration opportunities for Hong Kong's smart city solution providers. As the second largest city in Qatar, Lusail City is becoming one of the country's flagship smart cities due to its ICT-focused infrastructure facilities, which are under construction and nearing completion.

During the visit to the Qatar Foundation and its subsidiaries, the delegates discussed potential partnerships, technology transfer opportunities, and programmes for supporting tech start-ups with entities such as the Qatar National Research Fund, Qatar Science & Technology Park, and Education City. The visit provided insights into how Hong Kong's technological advancements might align with Qatar's strategic focus areas.

Additionally, the delegation visited the National Museum of Qatar to gain a deeper understanding of Qatar's history and cultural vision.

To foster collaboration, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) organised a high-level business luncheon, which was attended by some 300 business leaders and key officials.

At the luncheon on 12 May, Mr Lee remarked: "As both our economies diversify, co-operation becomes our greatest multiplier. Uniting Qatar's transformative drive, Mainland China's expertise, and Hong Kong's connectivity will help us realise a future of diverse, and boundless, opportunities. Let's work together. Let's partner for success."

"To bring Hong Kong and Qatar together, I am pleased to announce that with immediate effect, holders of the Hong Kong SAR passport can enjoy visa-free entry into Qatar, for 30 days at a time. Nationals of Qatar can also visit Hong Kong visa-free. These initiatives will make it that much easier to create partnerships, do business and enjoy life together," Mr Lee added.

Dr Peter K N Lam , Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "In 2024, Qatar was Hong Kong's 3rd largest trading partner in the Middle East. This accounted for 6.6% of Hong Kong's total trade with the region. There is a lot of room for growth.

"Hong Kong is the most international city in the ever-growing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. We are also the gateway to the vast Mainland China market. Our proximity to Asian economies and half the world's population boosts our role as a superconnector and super value-adder linking China with the world. Hong Kong is your access point to Mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond," he added.

35 MoUs and announcements were delivered by the government and the following members of the delegation :

1. Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI)

2. Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI)

3. Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and Qatar Airways

4. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Invest Qatar

5. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA)

6. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI)

7. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

8. The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong (CMA) and Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA)

9. The Hong Kong Associations of Bank and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI)

10. The Law Society of Hong Kong and Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA)

11. The Law Society of Hong Kong and Qatar Lawyers Association

12. Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) (non-delegate)

13. Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

14. MTR Corporation Limited and Qatar National Bank

15. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Luyi Industrial Park

16. Hong Kong Productivity Council and Shanghai Westwell Technology

17. Hong Kong Productivity Council and EHang Intelligent Equipment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd

18. Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Westwell Technology

19. Baoye Group and Luyi Industrial Park

20. Deloitte China and Glodon Technology Co. Ltd

21. Deloitte China and WeBank

22. HSBC and PCI Technology Co., Ltd

23. HSBC and Meetsocial Group

24. Standard Chartered and Fosun International

25. Templewater and WeBank

26. Center International Group Co., Limited and Luyi Industrial Development QFZ

27. Luyi Industrial Park and Qatar Development Bank

28. Goldford Group and WeBank and Klickl Technology L.L.C

29. Development Bureau and Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' of Qatar

30. Invest Hong Kong and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry

31. Invest Hong Kong and Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA)

32. Department of Justice and Ministry of Justice of the State of Qatar (Announcement)

33. Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department and Qatar Customs (Announcement)

34. Security Bureau (Announcement)

35. Trade and Industry Department and Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar (Announcement on progress of IPPA's negotiation)

As the Belt and Road Initiative continues injecting new momentum into regional cooperation, Hong Kong, positioned as a superconnector and super value-adder with the distinctive advantages of enjoying the strong support of the mainland and being closely connected to the world, will continue to serve as a trade hub between the mainland and the Middle East.

In September, the HKSAR Government and HKTDC will host the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong at which Qatari companies can exchange valuable insights and find ways to collaborate with other governments and businesses along the Belt and Road.

The Hong Kong delegation's visit to Qatar is part of a broader high-level overseas visit taking place from 10 to 15 May. This visit aims to strengthen economic and trade ties between Hong Kong, the mainland and the Middle East, building on the success of the Chief Executive's previous missions to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in 2023.

