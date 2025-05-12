Egypt Celebrates Europe Day, Reaffirms Strategic Partnership With EU

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt commemorated the 75th anniversary of the European Union on Sunday with a high-level ceremony in Cairo, underscoring the strength of its strategic partnership with the EU and a shared commitment to regional peace, sustainable development, and multilateral cooperation.

Representing Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar described the European Union as a“key ally in Egypt's development journey and in achieving the goals of Egypt's Vision 2030.” Speaking during the Europe Day celebrations, attended by several ministers, governors, and foreign ambassadors, Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the significance of the occasion as a symbol of enduring values.

“Europe Day embodies the core principles of the European Union-peace, unity, and solidarity,” he said.“This event also reflects the deep and evolving relationship between Egypt and the EU, built on shared aspirations and mutual respect.”

Abdel Ghaffar paid tribute to Robert Schuman, whose historic 1950 declaration laid the foundation for European integration, noting its continued relevance in fostering cooperation beyond Europe's borders.“This celebration is not just about Europe,” he said,“but also about the partnerships Europe nurtures with its neighbors-particularly Egypt.”

He highlighted the evolution of Egypt-EU relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership, particularly following the signing of the Joint Declaration in 2023. This cooperation, he said, now spans diplomacy, trade, energy, and sustainable development.

The minister also pointed to milestones such as increased high-level political dialogue, stronger economic ties, and collaborative initiatives like the 2024 Egypt-EU Investment Conference, which he described as“a landmark event reflecting deepening trust and a shared vision for prosperity.”

In addition to economic cooperation, Abdel Ghaffar noted joint humanitarian responses to regional crises in Gaza and Sudan, including the provision of cross-border aid and medical support to displaced communities. He emphasized the EU's vital role in supporting Egypt's transition toward a green economy, innovation-driven growth, and social inclusion.

“Egypt remains committed to strengthening this strategic partnership,” he said,“to build a future rooted in sustainability, inclusivity, and shared values that respond to the hopes of our people and the challenges of our time.”

Ambassador Angelina Eichhorst, Head of the European Union Delegation to Egypt, also addressed the gathering, praising the long-standing and dynamic relationship between the two sides.

“Egypt holds a unique and special place among the EU's partner countries,” Eichhorst said.“This celebration is not only about honoring our shared history-it's about the vibrant partnership we are building today, one that is focused on dignity, peace, prosperity, and a better future for all.”

She reiterated the EU's commitment to deepening cooperation with Egypt across a range of sectors, reinforcing the partnership as a cornerstone of stability and growth in the Mediterranean region.