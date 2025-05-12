Hamas Releases US-Israeli Detainee Edan Alexander Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amid the ongoing and intensifying Israeli war on Gaza-and despite mixed signals regarding the fate of ceasefire negotiations-Hamas announced the release of US-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, describing the move as a“gesture of goodwill” intended to support ongoing efforts to end the conflict and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Israel's response, however, was far from conciliatory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue and escalate military operations in the coming days, reaffirming that no concessions had been made in connection with the soldier's release.

In a statement on Monday, the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades-the military wing of Hamas-confirmed the release of Edan Alexander, citing“important communications” with the U.S. administration. The group said the decision was made to demonstrate support for ceasefire efforts and to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Hamas stressed that“serious and responsible negotiations can lead to meaningful outcomes in securing the release of prisoners,” while warning that Israel's continued aggression only prolongs suffering and endangers civilian lives. The group reiterated its readiness to engage in negotiations for a comprehensive agreement that would include a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal, the lifting of the blockade, a prisoner exchange, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

In a pointed appeal to Washington, Hamas urged the US administration to“intensify efforts to stop the brutal war waged by war criminal Netanyahu against civilians.”

Despite the goodwill gesture, Israel's reaction ran counter to expectations. Prime Minister Netanyahu insisted that“Israel has not made any concessions,” and that negotiations for the release of other hostages“will continue under fire.” He emphasized that the release of Alexander was not part of any formal deal but rather“a coordinated arrangement to ensure the soldier's safe transfer.”

While political and military tensions escalate, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate rapidly. Recent United Nations reports paint an increasingly dire picture, with Hamas warning of a growing“humanitarian catastrophe” due to the ongoing siege and what it described as deliberate Israeli obstruction of food and medical aid. The group held Israel responsible for“manufacturing famine” in the enclave.

Hamas called for the immediate opening of all border crossings under United Nations supervision, demanding that aid deliveries be allowed to proceed without interference from Israeli authorities or their local collaborators, to ensure that critical supplies reach the population in need.

Compounding the urgency, a new report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) revealed that approximately 22% of Gaza's population-roughly 470,000 people-are now facing imminent famine. The report warned that if the current conditions persist, all 2.1 million residents of Gaza will be in a state of“crisis level or worse” by September 2025.

Meanwhile, in its latest daily report, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed 33 additional deaths and 94 injuries over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of Israel's military campaign on October 7, 2023, to 52,862, with 119,648 injured.

Since the latest escalation began on March 18, 2025, the toll has been especially heavy: 2,749 people killed and 7,607 wounded, highlighting the intensity and scale of Israel's ongoing air and ground operations across the besieged territory.